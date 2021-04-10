- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
IPL 2021: Amit Mishra Plays 100th for Delhi, Tom Curran & Chris Woakes Mark Debut
In his debut match as skipper for Delhi Capitals, Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to field against MS Dhoni's CSK. It was a special occasion for three players from Team Delhi -- Amit Mishra, Chris Woakes and Tom Curran. While the Indian is playing in his 100th match for the franchise, both the Englishmen are making their debuts for Delhi.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 10, 2021, 7:46 PM IST
In his debut match as skipper for Delhi Capitals, Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to field against MS Dhoni’s CSK. It was a special occasion for three players from Team Delhi — Amit Mishra, Chris Woakes and Tom Curran. While the Indian is playing in his 100th match for the franchise, both the Englishmen are making their debuts for Delhi.
Two debutants for @DelhiCapitals and a special cap for @MishiAmit who is all set to play his 100th T20 game for #DC#VIVOIPL #CSKvDC pic.twitter.com/2b8cnQTFh5
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 10, 2021
“We will bowl first. The wicket looks a bit soft. I will be a mix of youth and experience, have done a bit of captaincy in 2017, but my first IPL game. Four overseas players – Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes and Tom Curran. We aren’t playing in Delhi, so think it’s working fine,” Pant said after winning the toss.
“We were also looking to bowl, it’s slightly difficult to defend on this ground. Dew could be a factor, but it’s cloudy today, so it might not be a factor. The combination looks good, some of the overseas players turned up late, some are in quarantine, but we are ready to go – Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran and Dwayne Bravo are our four overseas players,” Dhoni said.
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w/c), Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tom Curran, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan
