- Match 25 - 29 Apr, ThuMatch Ended154/6(20.0) RR 7.7
KOL
DEL156/3(20.0) RR 7.7
Delhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets
- Match 24 - 29 Apr, ThuMatch Ended171/4(20.0) RR 8.55
RAJ
MUM172/3(20.0) RR 8.55
Mumbai beat Rajasthan by 7 wickets
- Match 26 - 30 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
RCB
19:30 IST - Ahmedabad
- Match 27 - 1 May, SatUp Next
MI
CSK
19:30 IST - Delhi
IPL 2021: An In-Form Quinton de Kock Is Crucial To MI's Fortunes In The Tournament
Quinton de Kock is the highest scorer (combined) for Mumbai Indians in the last two editions of the IPL - 2019 and 2020 - the seasons in which they lifted successive titles.
- Nikhil Narain
- Updated: April 30, 2021, 7:52 AM IST
Mumbai Indians would be breathing a big sigh of relief. After losing two matches in a row they came back and recorded a comprehensive seven-wicket win against the Rajasthan Royals in the national capital. The difference between today and their fortunes in the two previous matches was the form of their South African opener – Quinton de Kock. The left-hander failed to get going against the Capitals and Punjab Kings but was back at his usual best against the Royals in Delhi – guiding and anchoring the chase when his team needed him to step up and make his performance count.
IPL 2021: Quinton De Kock, Krunal Pandya Show Powers MI to Easy Win Over RR
De Kock went after the bowling in the powerplay. With skipper Rohit Sharma taking his time to settle in, the southpaw had to play the role of the aggressor as the Mumbai Indians could not afford to let the required rate soar above 10 – given the indifferent form of their middle and lower-middle order, especially Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya, this would have not been an easy task. Thus, the impetus and the volume, both had to come from the top-order and it was crucial that De Kock stepped up to the challenge.
He hammered 29 off 19 deliveries in the powerplay. His effort included two fours and as many sixes. MI had reached 49 for the loss of Rohit Sharma’s wicket at the end of the mandatory overs. The impetus provided by De Kock meant that the side had kept abreast with the run rate. De Kock continued in the same vein with Suryakumar Yadav. The pair put together 34 off just 20 deliveries with both the batsmen going after the bowling. Having built a platform De Kock changed gears from aggressor to anchor at the fall of Yadav’s wicket.
He understood the value of his presence right till the end and changed strategy half-way into the MI innings. The other batsmen – the likes of Krunal Pandya, Pollard and Hardik would attack from the other end while De Kock would play anchor in the chase. The strategy paid off brilliantly.
IPL 2021: We Needed to Win This Game Badly-Rohit Sharma As Mumbai Indians Snap Losing Streak
De Kock and Krunal Pandya added 63 off 46 deliveries. Krunal – the aggressor blasted a cameo 39 off 26 balls while De Kock 2.0 – the anchor – registered 17 off 18 balls. The pattern continued with Pollard at the crease too. The West Indian hammered 16 off 8 balls while De Kock contributed 6 off 3 as MI raced to a thumping seven-wicket win with nine deliveries to spare.
De Kock was the highest scorer for MI in 2019 and aggregated 529 runs in 16 matches at a strike rate of 132.91. Four of the 8 highest scores by MI in the season were produced by the South African batsman. He was very consistent with 11 20-plus scores in the competition.
It was a similar story in IPL 2020 as well. De Kock again aggregated above 500 runs in the season – 503 runs in 16 matches. He scored at a higher tempo in this edition at a strike rate of 140.5. MI won 5 of the 6 matches in which De Kock recorded a 40-plus score – an indicator of how significant his performances were for the team.
