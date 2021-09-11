IPL and Not Covid the Reason Behind Cancellation of 5th Test Says Michael Vaughan, Aakash Chopra Replies

The cricketing world has been divided into two ever since the fifth and final Test between England and India was cancelled following a Covid outbreak in the Indian contingent. The Indian cricket board and the Indian cricketers have been on the receiving end of heavy criticism from former England cricketers, citing that the resumption of IPL 14 has led to the cancellation of the Test instead of it being rescheduled to a later date.

Replying to a Tweet by former England captain Michael Vaughan, Chopra reminded him how England were quick to call off their South Africa series last year. Chopra wrote, “England called off their tour to SA in similar circumstances i.e. Uneasiness over a COVID outbreak. #JustSaying"

England called off their tour to SA in similar circumstances i.e. Uneasiness over a COVID outbreak. #JustSaying https://t.co/UtDM23VXrJ— Wear a Mask. Get Vaccinated, India (@cricketaakash) September 11, 2021

The former India cricketer turned commentator was referring to England’s stance last year when they decided to fly back home midway from the South Africa ODI series following Covid-19 cases in their camp.

Vaughan had in his tweet pointed out the coincidence between the IPL franchises flying the players from England to UAE for a six day quarantine before the start of the IPL 2021 phase two.

Chopra even addressed this issue before in his Youtube channel. He said, “You have to look slightly inwards. You came back from South Africa, there was no positive case in your contingent. Sri Lanka - you went back again. You went back to your home from other nations in a jiffy. So, why such sudden desensitization towards Covid?"

BCCI in an official release said that both the Indian and England cricket boards will work towards rescheduling the Manchester Test.

“In lieu of the strong relationship between BCCI and ECB, the BCCI has offered to ECB a rescheduling of the cancelled Test match. Both the Boards will work towards finding a window to reschedule this Test match,” BCCI said.

However, it was ECB who was first to announce the cancellation of the Manchester Test. The ECB at first in a statement said that India had forfeited the test and the series was drawn 2-2. That was quickly amended and the final result was unclear.

“We send our sincere apologies to fans and partners for this news, which we know will cause immense disappointment and inconvenience to many,” the ECB said.

