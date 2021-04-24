- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatMatch Ended133/9(20.0) RR 6.65
KOL
RAJ134/4(20.0) RR 6.65
Rajasthan beat Kolkata by 6 wickets
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriMatch Ended131/6(20.0) RR 6.55
MUM
PUN132/1(20.0) RR 6.55
Punjab Kings beat Mumbai by 9 wickets
- Match 19 - 25 Apr, SunUp Next
CSK
RCB
15:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
- Match 20 - 25 Apr, SunUp Next
SRH
DC
19:30 IST - Chennai
IPL 2021: Andre Russell Breaks Silence on Staircase Photograph, Reacts to KKR's Loss Against CSK
The Jamaican batsmen revealed his anguish after being bowled out around his legs by Sam Curran in KKR's loss against CSK on Wednesday
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 24, 2021, 11:02 AM IST
After Kolkata Knight Riders’ 18-run loss against Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday, Andre Russell sat on the staircase leading to the players’ dressing room, head bowed down for a long time. The picture, captured at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, went viral due to the side’s loss against the Yellow Army despite their ardent efforts in chasing the target of 221.
Russell revealed that he took the loss to heart and was unable to face his teammates after his wicket in the hands of CSK’s Sam Curran.
“Well, I was very emotional and I didn’t know how to go to the changing room and face all my teammates after leaving a ball and getting out bowled like that,” Russell told KKR.in.
“You know, the job is not complete, and I wanted to take the team over the line. So I think the emotions got the best of me but staying strong,” he added.
IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally
Russell was instrumental in the Knight Riders’ efforts to climb up the ladder after he hit 6 sixes and smashed a fifty in just 21 balls, but all hope was squashed after he was bowled around his legs by Curran. The Jamaican defended his shoulders to the best of his ability, but ended up losing his leg stump in a game where his batting would have given the Knights the push they needed to make it past the edge.
Though Dinesh Karthik and Pat Cummins fought hard to keep the momentum going, Russell’s dismissal proved to be the chink in their side’s armor, leading to a 202 run loss against CSK.
Also read: IPL 2021: ‘I Tend to Stay Away from Andre Russell After He Gets Out’ – Eoin Morgan
KKR skipper Eoin Morgan for one, told KKR.in that he preferred to stay away from Andre Russell after a match loss. Reacting to Morgan’s comment, Russell said,
“Well, when you get out, and you know the job is not done, you tend to be angry and the HULK can come out. Last night was different. I was very emotional and disappointed. I wanted to take it home so badly. I was heartbroken.”
Despite the loss, however, Russell still believes KKR can make it, as long as they retain him in the middle order.
“Once I’m there, you know everything is possible. Yeah, I’ve done it before a lot of times. So fans can know that listen, no doubt even when it’s 100 runs in 20 balls, there’s always a possibility of 20 sixes; who knows?” he remarked.
KKR will next face Rajasthan Royals on Saturday, April 24.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
KOL vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1824 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiRajasthan beat Kolkata by 6 wickets
-
MUM vs PUN, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1723 Apr, 2021 ChennaiPunjab Kings beat Mumbai by 9 wickets
-
RAJ vs BLR, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1622 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiBangalore beat Rajasthan by 10 wickets
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
RR vs KKR, IPL, 202124 Apr Saturday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
PBKS vs KKR, IPL, 202126 Apr Monday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
DC vs RCB, IPL, 202127 Apr Tuesday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad Complete Schedule