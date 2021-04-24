IPL 2021: Andre Russell Breaks Silence on Staircase Photograph, Reacts to KKR's Loss Against CSK

After Kolkata Knight Riders’ 18-run loss against Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday, Andre Russell sat on the staircase leading to the players’ dressing room, head bowed down for a long time. The picture, captured at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, went viral due to the side’s loss against the Yellow Army despite their ardent efforts in chasing the target of 221.

Russell revealed that he took the loss to heart and was unable to face his teammates after his wicket in the hands of CSK’s Sam Curran.

“Well, I was very emotional and I didn’t know how to go to the changing room and face all my teammates after leaving a ball and getting out bowled like that,” Russell told KKR.in.

“You know, the job is not complete, and I wanted to take the team over the line. So I think the emotions got the best of me but staying strong,” he added.

Russell was instrumental in the Knight Riders’ efforts to climb up the ladder after he hit 6 sixes and smashed a fifty in just 21 balls, but all hope was squashed after he was bowled around his legs by Curran. The Jamaican defended his shoulders to the best of his ability, but ended up losing his leg stump in a game where his batting would have given the Knights the push they needed to make it past the edge.

Though Dinesh Karthik and Pat Cummins fought hard to keep the momentum going, Russell’s dismissal proved to be the chink in their side’s armor, leading to a 202 run loss against CSK.

KKR skipper Eoin Morgan for one, told KKR.in that he preferred to stay away from Andre Russell after a match loss. Reacting to Morgan’s comment, Russell said,

“Well, when you get out, and you know the job is not done, you tend to be angry and the HULK can come out. Last night was different. I was very emotional and disappointed. I wanted to take it home so badly. I was heartbroken.”

Despite the loss, however, Russell still believes KKR can make it, as long as they retain him in the middle order.

“Once I’m there, you know everything is possible. Yeah, I’ve done it before a lot of times. So fans can know that listen, no doubt even when it’s 100 runs in 20 balls, there’s always a possibility of 20 sixes; who knows?” he remarked.

KKR will next face Rajasthan Royals on Saturday, April 24.

