IPL 2021: Andre Russell Completes Quarantine, Starts Training With Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders’ star player Andre Russell has begun training upon arrival in UAE. The West Indian is one of the key players of the franchise and a lot is riding on him. The IPL 2021, which was suspended in May due to rising Covid cases, resumes with Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Superkings at Dubai. “The RUSSELL-MANIA is back in. Pour out your excitement in the comments section," KKR tweeted.

Earlier KKR skipper Eoin Morgan had said that he is excited to have some fans back in the stadium. “Incredibly excited to have fans back at the IPL this year. It’s been too long to hear that roar of the KKR fans at Eden Gardens. Unfortunately, it’s not at home but I cannot wait to hear it here in the UAE," Morgan was quoted as saying by the KKR website. The England limited overs skipper was speaking on the sidelines of a training session.

Head coach Brendon McCullum too welcomed the move and believed that support from fans will spur them on as they seek a play-offs berth. “That’s actually fantastic. We were talking about it whether the fans would be back. Now that we know they’re going to be, it’s fantastic.Hopefully all of the stadiums will be jam-packed with KKR fans."We can certainly use their support. We have got a big task in front of us and we will certainly rally when we get the support of our fans. So, hopefully we get plenty of it in the UAE."

