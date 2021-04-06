- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
IPL 2021: Andre Russell Has Dinesh Karthik Down on His Knees During Practice Game | WATCH
The two-time side will play their first match of IPL 2021 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 11 in Chennai.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 6, 2021, 4:14 PM IST
Andre Russell has often forced the opposition bowlers down on their knees with his explosive batting. The West Indian had a torrid outing last year, scoring just 117 from nine innings, however, he would hope to get back to his best when the 2021 season commences. Whether he can do that or not only time will tell but it looks like he is not that far from his destructive self. In a video clip shared by Kolkata Knight Riders on Twitter, Russell-muscle did show glimpses of his current form as he was seen smashing the ball all over the park in an intra-squad practice game. The video footage further showed that he almost hit Dinesh Karthik with a venomous shot, who was standing at the non-striker’s end.
Dinesh Karthik was forced to come down on his knees to save himself from Russell’s powerful strike at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium on Saturday.
In the 13-second video, Andre Russell can be seen using his brute force to strike the ball straight down the ground, which gave Karthik very little time to get out of the way. However, Karthik did manage to save himself narrowly but only after falling down on his knees.
“That was one hell of a shot,” a commentator can be heard saying.
As per a report in IndianExpress, Karthik scored 90 runs in the contest and was the leading run-scorer along with new recruit Tim Seifert.
The match was played between teams led by Ben Cutting and Shubman Gill respectively. Karthik featured for Gill’s side as they amassed 175 in their innings. Meanwhile, Cutting’s team chased down the target with 7 balls to spare.
