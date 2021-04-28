- Match 23 - 28 Apr, WedMatch Ended171/3(20.0) RR 8.55
HYD
CHE173/3(20.0) RR 8.55
Chennai beat Hyderabad by 7 wickets
- Match 22 - 27 Apr, TueMatch Ended171/5(20.0) RR 8.55
BLR
DEL170/4(20.0) RR 8.55
Bangalore beat Delhi by 1 run
- Match 24 - 29 Apr, ThuUp Next
MI
RR
15:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 25 - 29 Apr, ThuUp Next
DC
KKR
19:30 IST - Ahmedabad
IPL 2021: Andre Russell's Cryptic Message With Bottle in Hand
The Jamaican Andre Russell took to Instagram the next day to share a cryptic message with his fans.
- IANS
- Updated: April 28, 2021, 10:08 PM IST
West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell hasn’t quite been his usual explosive self for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in this edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally
After yet another forgettable outing at Ahmedabad on Monday, where the 32-year-old scored just 10 runs against Punjab Kings (PBKS), the Jamaican took to Instagram the next day to share a cryptic message with his fans.
The tall right-handed batsman posted a picture of himself holding a bottle of ‘Old Monk’ rum and writing alongside, “It’s ok to not be ‘ok'”.
Also Read: IPL 2021: RCB vs DC: Thunderstorm, Camaraderie, and a Thrilling One-run Win
Though Russell’s team finally hit winning ways, beating PBKS by five wickets, the West Indian seemed in a sombre mood, captioning his Instagram picture with, “(Drinking emoji) helps all the time.”
The cricketer has averaged only 19.66 in this edition of the IPL, having crossed the 10-run mark just twice in six innings.
Also Read: Full List of Players Who Have Pulled Out of IPL 2021 so Far
The only time the destructive batsman went berserk was when he hit a 22-ball 54 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). And despite the pyrotechnics, Russell could not guide his side to victory in that match.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
HYD vs CHE, IPL, 2021, Match 2328 Apr, 2021 DelhiChennai beat Hyderabad by 7 wickets
-
BLR vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2227 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadBangalore beat Delhi by 1 run
-
PUN vs KOL, IPL, 2021, Match 2126 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadKolkata beat Punjab Kings by 5 wickets
-
DEL vs HYD, IPL, 2021, Match 2025 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi tied with Hyderabad (Delhi win Super Over by 2 wickets)
-
CHE vs BLR, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1925 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Bangalore by 69 runs
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
CSK vs SRH, IPL, 202128 Apr Wednesday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
MI vs RR, IPL, 202129 Apr Thursday 15:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
DC vs KKR, IPL, 202129 Apr Thursday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
PBKS vs RCB, IPL, 202130 Apr Friday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
MI vs CSK, IPL, 202101 May Saturday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Complete Schedule