IPL 2021: Another Chepauk Chase Choke - Sunrisers Hyderabad Lose to Mumbai Indians

The pattern of chasing teams struggling at the fag end at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai continued as Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 13 runs in the IPL 2021 match on Saturday. Chasing 151, SRH got off to a solid start but fell apart and were bowled out for 137 in 19.4 overs. Rahul Chahar (3 for 19), Jasprit Bumrah (1 for 14) and Trent Boult (3 for 28) were the stars as SRH choked.

Earlier, SRH restricted Mumbai Indians’ (MI) strong batting line-up to 150 for five in 20 overs.

SRH’s chase was a tale of two halves. They got off to a terrific start, adding 67 for the opening wicket in 7.2 overs. SRH realised that they had to go hard at the top, and did that with Jonny Bairstow and David Warner.

Bairstow, opening for the first time this season, was on fire smashing the pacers all over the park. He hit four sixes and three fours, as SRH added 57 for no loss in the Power Play.

But just when things were looking good, a bizarre dismissal sent Bairstow back. He was hit wicket going too deep in the crease looking to play Krunal Pandya to the leg side. And then, all hell broke loose.

Manish Pandey chipped Rahul Chahar to long off. Warner looked to counter attack but he was run out by Hardik Pandya looking for a quick single. Virat Singh, playing his first match, and Abhishek Sharma, fell in the 15th over looking to target Rahul Chahar.

Suddenly, the equation was 47 from 30.

Vijay Shankar raised SRH’s hopes smashing Krunal Pandya for consecutive sixes, bringing it down to 31 off 24. However, MI had someone called Jasprit Bumrah. He got it to 27 off 18, after which Abdul Samad was run out by a direct hit from Hardik. Vijay then fell in the penultimate over caught in the deep off Bumrah, leaving 16 to get in the final over. That wasn’t going to happen.

Opting to bat after winning the toss, MI began well with both Rohit Sharma (32 off 25 balls) and Quinton de Kock (40 off 39 balls) adding 55 for the first wicket in 6.3 overs.

However, all-rounder Vijay Shankar chipped in with two wickets to stall the MI batting which could never recover from there.

Shankar picked the wickets of Sharma and No. 3 Suryakumar Yadav (10 off 6 balls).

Off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman then took two wickets, removing de Kock and the dangerous Ishan Kishan, who was caught brilliantly by Jonny Bairstow, to leave MI struggling at 114/4 in the 17th over.

The middle overs proved to be difficult for MI as they struggled against the SRH bowling led by leg-spinner Rashid Khan (0/22 in four overs).

A few lusty blows from Kieron Pollard (35 off 22 balls), including taking 17 off the last over bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar helped MI to get to a competitive 150.

For SRH, Shankar (2/19), Mujeeb (2/29) and Khaleel Ahmed (1/24) were the successful bowlers.

(With IANS inputs)

