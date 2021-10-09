IPL 2021: Another Dismal Show by the Rajasthan Royals Exposes the Moneyball Theory

“Ultimately, the (Rajasthan) Royals got nine of their first-choice XI, and spent 90 per cent of their money on these key players, as opposed to roughly 65 per cent in the past, with little leftover for bench strength. With (Ben) Stokes, (Jos) Buttler and (Jofra) Archer in their team, they will be especially interesting to an English audience. Whether they have bought wisely, only time will tell,” wrote former England captain Michael Atherton in the UK’s The Times in the first week of February 2018 after the IPL auction. That year the Royal’s campaign ended in the Eliminator with Butler (548 runs) and Archer (15 wickets) being the stand-out performers with bat and ball respectively and the franchise could take comfort from the fact that they at least made it to the play-off which of course is the first goal of every team.

Captains were changed, coaches replaced, yet the outcome is invariably the same.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Tally | Orange Cap | Purple Cap

However, since the 2018 season, it has been going downhill for the franchise as they finished 7th and 8th in the next two years, and have barely managed to avoid the wooden spoon this year. As Atherton had wondered that only time would tell, it is amply clear that not only in the last couple of years but in the history of the IPL, too much has been made of Royal’s inaugural win in 2008, which, in hindsight looks more like a flash in the pan. From 2009 to 2012, the Royals alternated between 6th and 7th positions, respectively. From 2013 to 2015, they made it to the play-off twice and narrowly missed it with a 5th place finish in 2014. That perhaps was the best ever phase (at least a three-year window) even if they didn’t make it to the final even once. In 2016 and 2017 the team was banned for two years following the spot-fixing scandal of 2014 in which three of their players were arrested, and after the investigation, the franchise was suspended for two years for its involvement in illegal betting and match-fixing.

Numbers tell a tale of a Royal struggle

Overall, the Royals have lost more matches (86) than it has won (84) in the 175 matches played since 2008. They were simply lucky to beat Chennai Super Kings in a tense match by a narrow margin of three wickets due to the exceptional brilliance of Yusuf Pathan (3 for 22 in 4 overs and 56 off just 39 balls and when he came to bat his team was tottering at 42 for 3 chasing 164) in the IPL final of 2008. Royals must be forever thankful to the Baroda all-rounder who has unwittingly masked their failure single-handedly for more than a decade.

Moneyball theory flawed and highly exaggerated

One can blame the luck for a season or two, or some unfortunate injuries to key players during the critical stages of the tournament but if the team barely managed to reach the playoffs three times after winning the title in 2008, it is perhaps evidently clear that the Moneyball theory was indeed flawed and highly exaggerated. Even if some of the finest and most intelligent voices of international cricketers were still viewing the team from that left-field prism. “At RR, we were literally a Moneyball team. We had to compete with the top teams with 40-60 per cent of the budget. It’s not easy in an environment where everyone has a lot of data and knowledge,” former Royals captain and mentor Rahul Dravid said in August 2020 on the Insights vs Insights panel discussion.

Perhaps, what Dravid and even some of the greatest observers of the game may have not noticed what even Michael Lewis (the author of Moneyball) himself has gone on to admit that we do exaggerate the infallibility of the mind. In his book “The Undoing project” Lewis says, “The mind makes mistakes like the ear makes mistakes or the eyes…” and it is perhaps high time to admit that the Moneyball theory wasn’t the perfect assessment of Rajasthan’s title triumph amidst all odds. The Royals much-vaunted strategy of budget-conscious buying is also now a thing of the past as they have made some of the biggest purchases in recent seasons (Stokes for Rs 12.5 crores and Jaydev Unadkat for Rs 11.5 crore and Chris Morris 16.25 crore which is the highest ever bid for any player in the history of the IPL as Royals outbid multiple franchises to have him in their stable).

Making the same mistakes again and again

It might be time to undo those theories as we have found that Rajasthan keeps making the same mistakes based on flawed reasoning. How could you explain the appointment of former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara as Director of cricket despite his poor record as captain with the Deccan Chargers (Hyderabad) and Punjab? That Sanga has little or no coaching experience and the franchise went by his formidable reputation as a player (which of course most teams do as was the case with Jacques Kallis appointment with Kolkata Knight Riders or Simon Katich with Royal Challengers Bangalore) and no one from the franchise is yet to explain the sacking of the Australian Andrew McDonald who has made a reputation for himself as an excellent T20 coach.

Underestimating the role of a fine captain

Over the last few seasons, the Royals choice for the role of captaincy has been baffling which plays such a pivotal role in any team’s sustained dominance (look at the examples of MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Gautam Gambhir in the IPL). Sanju Samson’s indifferent body language earlier this season during the India leg didn’t impress Virender Sehwag. “His teammates don’t appear too happy with him being the captain. But this is a fact that if a player remains in his own and suddenly, he is made the captain, it takes him time to talk to players, mix with them. So that I fell is proving to be difficult for Sanju Samson,” said Sehwag in a video on Cricbuzz. In 2018 and 2019, the Royals gambled on Ajinkya Rahane’s leadership who has always found it difficult to adjust in white-ball cricket especially in the slam-bang nature of the T20 format. The franchise even had a fling with Australian Steven Smith who too like Rahane wasn’t an automatic selection in any T20 playing XI. The Royals may have forgotten that more than any theory, a charismatic captain is always the biggest difference in making a team champion in any format of the game as they themselves discovered this in 2008 when Shane Warne was at the helm of affairs. From Dravid (who took over for two years) to Shane Watson (who captained briefly) to Steven Smith, who was in charge since 2014, (save for time out when he was banned for his involvement in the ball-tampering incident in 2018) and subsequently the experiment of Rahane and Samson must have told the owners that it is high time to start afresh with a new vision and new philosophy from 2022 as most teams will go for major overhauling due to the grand auction which is not too far away.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here