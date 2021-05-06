IPL 2021 Suspended: Another Major Bio-bubble Lapse Comes to Fore, This Time from Delhi

After the IPL 2021 has been postponed, shocking stories of the possible bio-bubble breaches have started surfacing. This one is from Delhi leg of the tournament. It is learnt, through a report in the Newslaundry, that a DDCA official had booked a local club for the teams to practise. Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad were taken to the Roshanara Club for these sessions.

ALSO READ – In Pics: IPL 2021-Coronavirus Positive Players, Ground Staff & Broadcast Team Full List

It was also reported, that though the teams took their own food & beverages, also the waiters to serve them, the club’s staff and relatives of the officials were allowed to watch the sessions of the teams. There were a few individuals as well who tried to click selfies with Indian stars while they were going to use washrooms.

Whereas, NDTV reported that the tracking devices worn by players were at times faulty. They were purchased from a Chennai-based company that failed to provide the necessary standards. Also, one of the key reason for bio-bubble breach were teams being allowed to order food from outside the hotel.

Another instance of the breach was when two were arrested for entering the Arun Jaitley Stadium on fake accreditation cards during Saturday’s IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

IPL 2021 has been marred by Covid-19 positive cases. It all started on April 5, when 14 members of the broadcast team had tested positive, who were staying in Four Seasons Hotel in Mumbai. Also, a total of 11 ground-staffers from the Wankhede Stadium had tested positive. Unlike the players and teams, they don’t stay in the bio-secure bubbles.

Moving on to April 6, Mumbai Indian’s wicket-keeping consultant Kiran More had tested positive. Axar Patel, who had tested negative while entering the team bio-bubble on March 28, tested positive later on. From Delhi Capitals, along with Patel, Amit Mishra also returned a positive case.

ALSO READ – IPL 2021 Suspended Live Updates: Shocking Extent of Bio-Bubble Breach Emerges; Overseas Players Start Flying Out

RCB too were hit by the virus. Their Aussie player Daniel Sams had tested positive for the virus. Not only him, but opener Devdutt Paddikal was also hit.

From team KKR, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier and Varun Chakravarthy have all tested positive. From team CSK, CEO Kasi Vishwanathan, L Balaji, Micheal Hussey tested positive.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here