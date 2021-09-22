IPL 2021: Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada Lead Delhi Capitals to Thumping Win Over Sunrisers Hyderabad

Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad and claimed stake to the IPL trophy in a win where the opposition was completely outplayed in all three departments of the game. SRH won the toss and batted but the decision back-fired immensely when David Warned was dismissed off the third ball. Wriddhiman Saha tried to counter-attack but he too was beaten for pace as Anrich Nortje grabbed two wickets in quick time. SRH kept losing timely wickets and at one stage were 61/4. Skipper Kane Williamson was dropped not once but twice but that didn’t deter him from playing his shots. He paid the price as he was caught at the boundary off Axar Patel. Both the South Africans—Nortje and Kagiso Rabada hunted in pack. Delhi never felt the urge for Avesh Khan to get going as the African duo was on the money for most part of the night except in penultimate over of SRH innings where Rabada went for 15! Meanwhile Nortje’s figures read 4-0-12-2. SRH managed to post a target of 135 which never looked threatening as Delhi Capitals had a solid batting line up in place.

Later Capitals top order came out in full flow after Prithvi Shaw was dismissed early. Shikhar Dhawan (42 off 37) alongwith Shreyas Iyer (47* off 41) flayed SRH attack and built a solid platform to launch their push. Skipper Rishabh Pant (35 off 21) knocked any chances of an upset when he pulled Khaleel Ahmed for a huge six over mid on.

Earlier, Abdul Samad (28 off 21, 2x4s, 1×6) tried his best to shore up the run-rate in company of Rashid Khan (22 off 19 balls) but he too departed in search of quick runs, top-edging a miss-timed pull to DC skipper Rishabh Pant off Rabada’s bowling. Rashid’s knock with the help of two fours and one six before being run out. Bhuvneshwar Kumar remained not out on 5 from 3 balls.Rabada was the pick of the bowlers for DC with figures of 3 for 37, while Anrich Nortje (2/12) and Patel (2/32) picked up two wickets apiece.

(With PTI inputs)