IPL 2021-Anrich Nortje of Delhi Capitals Tests Positive for Covid-19

Delhi Capitals pacer Anrich Nortje has tested positive for Covid-19. The South Africa pacer was admitted into a mandatory quarantine on arrival as he furnished a negative result on arrival. But now he has tested positive. He will be kept in a 10-day quarantine here after.Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments said that the pacer tested positive while undergoing quarantine. “He came in with a negative report, but has unfortunately tested positive now while undergoing quarantine,” the source said.

This comes as a huge blow for Delhi Capitals who had lost Shreyas Iyer due to a shoulder injury and Axar Patel too tested positive. Now it needs to be seen how they cope up with this crisis. Earlier blazing half-centuries from Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw helped Delhi Capitals make light work of a 189-run chase against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2021 match at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

A half century from Suresh Raina (54 off 36) and quick knocks from Sam Curran (34 off 15) and Moeen Ali (36 off 24) had powered CSK to 188 for 7 in 20 overs. Avesh Khan (2 for 23 in 4 overs) and Chris Woakes (2 for 18 in 3 overs) were terrific for DC in a high scoring game.Shaw then slammed 72 off 38 while Dhawan made 85 off 54 as DC raced home in 18.4 overs.

