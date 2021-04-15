SRH vs RCB: Manish Pandey Slammed For Losing His Wicket Like a Tail-Ender

Former India pacer Ashish Nehra has come down heavily on Manish Pandey for playing a rash shot as the cricketer left his team high and dry in the IPL clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Chepauk. SRH went onto lose the game by six runs in an epic choke which saw them lose a flurry of wickets after the second strategic timeout.

It all began when Manish Pandey came down the track and played a rash shot of Shahbaz Ahmed. The ball was clearly outside off stump and yet Pandey came down the track and took a swipe at it which was easily caught by the Harshal Patel. This triggered a collapse and SRH never recovered from it. This hasn’t gone down well with a lot of fans and experts alike. Former India pacer Ashish Nehra remarked his poor shot selection is a reason that Pandey never made it big in international cricket.

“Virat Kohli deployed his only left-arm spinner at the right time. But the way SRH batters – Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey and Abdul Samad got out, it didn’t seem like proper batters are getting out. They appeared to be losing wickets like tailenders, especially Pandey,” Nehra told Cricbuzz.

“When the players at positions 9, 10, 11 don’t have many options against moving deliveries, they target only mid-wicket and long on. And that’s the major difference. When you are in a good form and know how to play under pressure, you have options to hit those away going deliveries towards mid-off or cover,” he added.

“And that’s why Manish Pandey failed to cement his place in the Indian team. You look when he made his debut, and then the likes of Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav came and went far ahead. Because these players are much better at adapting to the pressure and that’s why they leapfrogged Pandey,” he added.

