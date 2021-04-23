- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriMatch Ended131/6(20.0) RR 6.55
IPL 2021: Ashish Nehra Praises Royal Challengers Bangalore, Says They Shouldn’t Limit Themselves
One of the highlights of RCB’s campaign in IPL 2021 has been the equal contribution from all the players.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: April 23, 2021, 9:00 PM IST
With a comfortable victory against Rajasthan Royals (RR) by ten wickets, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) remain the only unbeatable side in IPL 2021. The Virat Kohli-led side is proudly placed at the top of the points table with eight points after winning all four games.Though the former Indian speedster Ashish Nehra seemed impressed with the Bangalore outfit’s performance, he has a piece of advice for the side. Nehra reckoned that the franchise shouldn’t limit themselves but should experiment only after confirming a place for themselves in the top two positions in the points table.
The veteran cited an example of Delhi Daredevils ( now Delhi Capitals) during the 2009 edition to back his stance of experimenting with the Playing XI. In a conversation with Cricbuzz, former India pacer Nehra said, “Kohli, as a skipper, never take things lightly. The way they have started their campaign and won four in four, they shouldn’t limit themselves.”
Further in the interaction, Nehra reckoned that the Royal Challengers Bangalore couldn’t have gotten a better start than this in IPL 2021. He also believes that the franchise has found some talented players in the form of Devdutt Padikkal, Mohammed Siraj, Chahal and Washington Sundar.
One of the highlights of RCB’s campaign in IPL 2021 has been the equal contribution from all the players. In the past years, Kohli and AB de Villiers were the only ones who were shouldering the responsibility of the entire team. However, this time around, things have changed.
“They have found several valuable players – other than Kohli and Villiers.They should keep them in their core group. And this team has got the potential that we have seen in previous editions,”Nehra further said in the interaction.
