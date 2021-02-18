IPL 2021 Auction: Aaron Finch, Alex Hales and Other Big Disappointments in the Auction Not every player who was part of the auction was a success. Here we look at the 10 biggest disappointments of the IPL 2021 auction.

All-rounders and foreign fast bowlers were all the rage at the IPL 2021 auction in Chennai on Thursday as South Africa's Chris Morris clinched a record-breaking Rs 16.25 crore deal with Rajasthan Royals and uncapped Karnataka player Krishnappa Gowtham also invited a bank-breaking bid. Morris became the most expensive buy in the IPL auction history with Rajasthan Royals shelling out big money for the all-rounder even as uncapped players such as Gowtham also hogged the limelight. Spin bowling all-rounder Gowtham was bought for a record Rs 9.25 crore by the Chennai Super Kings. The 32-year-old is currently with the Indian team as a net bowler for the ongoing Test series against England.

However, not every player who was part of the auction was a success. Here we look at the 10 biggest disappointments of the IPL 2021 auction.

Alex Hales - The England opener has long been a gun batsman in the shortest format of the game and was even coming off a good year in the Big Bash League (BBL). However, it wasn't enough to get any of the franchises to take a punt on him and, as of now, his time to shine in the IPL will have to wait.

Aaron Finch - The Australia white-ball skipper has been something of a journeyman in the IPL, having turned out for a number of franchises. Yet despite his hard-hititng style, teams chose to stay away from Finch - wary, perhaps, of the number of times he has flattered to deceive in the IPL.

Adil Rashid - A formidable operator in white-ball cricket for England, Rashid was ignored by IPL sides when his name came up in the auction. Perhaps his high base price of Rs. 1.50 crore was enough to put teams off but it could also do with the fact that a number of quality leg-spinners are already plying their trade in the IPL.

Kedar Devdhar - The man who, against all odds, led Baroda to a final in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy earlier this year and put in a more than decent showing with the bat couldn't find any takers in the auction. It was a surprise, given his recent form has been good but he will have to wait at least another year for a chance in the tournament.

Avi Barot - Another player who shone in the SMA, Barot put in a few decent performances for Saurashtra including a ton in one game. Yet the competition for Indian players is fierce at present and as such, most franchises seemed content with the Indian cores they had - especially in the batting department.

Hanuma Vihari - Another Indian batsman who didn't get picked, Vihari might not seem like a typical T20 player but could well do a job as a sheet anchor. Yet he found no takers in the auction. His base price might have scared off a few potential buyers but it is still surprising to see an India international find absolutely no buyers.

Darren Bravo - The younger brother of Dwayne Bravo has, in recent times, moulded himself into a very useful batsman in T20 cricket and has even been impressive for the national side when given the chance. However, like many pure batsmen on this list, he found absolutely no takers when his name was pulled out of the hat.

Jason Roy - The hard-hitting English opener has been a key part of the national team and was a vital cog in their 2019 World Cup winning side. However, he was unable to secure himself a gig in the IPL after he was released by the Delhi Capitals ahead of this year's auction.

Sandeep Lamichhane - Another player who was released by Delhi, the Nepal leg-spinner has been an underrated operator in white ball cricket and even came with a relatively low base price. Both of these factors make it extremely surprising that no side in the auction decided to take a punt on him.

Thisara Perera - Another player who has been something of an IPL journeyman, Sri Lanka international Perera didn't get sold during the IPL 2021 auction. His ability with both the bat and the ball means he was likely to get picked at least at base price but years of underwhelming performances likely cost him.