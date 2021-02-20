IPL 2021 Auction: Aaron Finch Going Unsold in Auction Leaves Michael Clarke Baffled

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021’s auction, which saw the eight franchises splurge on the likes of South African all-rounder Chris Morris, New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson and Aussie all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, surprised cricket fans and experts alike. While Morris became the costliest player in the tournament’s history, however, some of the biggest names remained unsold.

ALSO READ - After Talking About Depression, Virat Kohli Reveals How Sachin Tendulkar Helped Him Recover

Among those included the likes of Aaron Finch, who didn't even get a single bid left many surprised. Former Australia skipper Michael Clarke was one of the first to reflect on the IPL bids that his compatriots fetched in the auction on Thursday. He was astonished to find that a player like Finch got snubbed in the cash-rich league’s auction.

Speaking on Big Sports Breakfast on Friday, Clarke said, ‘Are the Australian selectors wrong in Aaron Finch being our Twenty20 captain or is every IPL franchise wrong?’. The ‘Pup’ was perplexed to know that someone of Finch’s calibre could go unsold and went to add ‘no sport on the planet can you captain Australia and miss out on the tournament with a truckload of team’. In fact, what baffled him more is the exclusion of Finch and none of the franchises bid for him, ‘don’t tell me he is not good enough to be a part of one of those IPL teams,’ he added.

ALSO READ - Who is Kaviya Maran? The ‘SRH Auction Girl' that Got Fans Talking on Social Media

Finch after being released by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) had registered himself for a base price of Rs. 1 crore in the auction for the IPL 2021 season. Even though the veteran opener remains one of the most sought-after batsmen in limited-overs cricket. He also captains the Australian national team in the T20I and ODI format. Yet, the swashbuckling hitter failed to get a bid for him in the auction.

There may be several reasons as Finch didn't have the most productive of seasons in the recent Big Bash League edition. Playing for the Melbourne Renegades, he managed to score just 179 runs at an average of 13.77. Even in the previous IPL season, RCB’s opening batsman failed due to his inconsistent form with the bat.

Clarke in disbelief added, ‘I cannot believe Finchy hasn’t been picked up, and it is going to hurt the Aussie T20 captain. And he firmly thinks Finch is still at the top of the order and ‘one of the best in the world’.

The former Aussie captain was also surprised over the price at which Steve Smith was roped in by the Delhi Capitals. Smith was bought for Rs. 2.20 crore (approx. AUD $ 380,000) and Clarke fears that for such a low price, Smith might decide against participating in this year's IPL.

Clarke added that the upcoming 14th edition of the IPL being a two-month-long competition and Smith at any time can claim a hamstring injury or some other injury to opt-out of the season. Another reason may also be the low pay package that he’s been offered.