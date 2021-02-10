IPL 2021 Auction: Five Players Chennai Super Kings Should Buy at The Auction

- 1st Test - 05 - 09 Feb, 2021Match Ended578/10(190.1) RR 3.04178/10(46.3) RR 3.83
ENG
IND337/10(95.5) RR 3.52192/10(58.1) RR 3.3
England beat India by 227 runs
- 2nd Test - 04 - 08 Feb, 2021Match Ended272/10(114.3) RR 2.38298/10(102.0) RR 2.92
PAK
SA201/10(65.4) RR 3.06274/10(91.4) RR 2.99
Pakistan beat South Africa by 95 runs
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
18:30 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
18:30 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
18:30 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
08:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 2nd T20I - 30 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 3rd T20I - 1 Apr, ThuUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
IPL 2021 Auction: Five Players Chennai Super Kings Should Buy at The Auction
Ahead of the IPL 2021 auction, here are five players Chennai Super Kings should look to purchase to best strengthen their squad.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: February 10, 2021, 4:20 PM IST
It is fair to say that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) did not have a good time of things in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The three-time champions were outperformed for the most part and ended the season without making it to the knockout rounds - the first time they ever missed out on a spot in the top 4. Fans and experts alike had foreseen a need to rebuild and it seems like team management is also veering in that direction. Not only were younger players given chances in the latter stages of the tournament, they also released a number of players who had not been up to the mark.
Ahead of the IPL 2021 auction, here are five players Chennai Super Kings should look to purchase to best strengthen their squad.
M Siddharth
The 22-year old Tamil Nadu left-arm orthodox spinner was in fine form during his state side's run to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, taking two four-wicket hauls including one in the final. The Chepauk Stadium favours slower bowlers, which is why CSK have always had a useful array of slower bowlers. However, they did release Piyush Chawla this year and their side could use another spinning option and could plug that gap in the squad with a local lad come good.
Sanjay Bangar Joins Royal Challengers Bangalore as Batting Consultant
Steve Smith
The middle order was arguably one of the weakest links in the CSK armour last year, with the lack of a tried and tested batsman around whom the innings could revolve proving to be an issue for the side. Steve Smith is exactly that type of player and has previously excelled under MS Dhoni's leadership when the pair were at Rising Pune Supergiant. A reunion with Dhoni could be just what Smith's IPL career needs as the former Rajasthan Royals skipper looked ordinary in 2020.
Shivam Dube
The Indian all-rounder was something of a surprise release from the Royal Challengers Bangalore. He has the ability to bowl a few overs of medium pace and is an underrated hitter of the cricket ball, especially in the lower order. CSK already have Dhoni as a lower order finisher but the presence of Dube could very well take a bit of pressure off the veteran and might also be the boost that Dube needs to remind the cricketing world of his talent.
IPL 2021: Vivo May Transfer Title Sponsorship Rights with Dream11, Unacademy in Contention
Dawid Malan
One of the best proponents of T20 cricket anywhere in the world, the English international is a force to be reckoned with as a top-order batsman. With Shane Watson announcing his retirement from cricket last year, CSK could use an explosive opener to be paired alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad and Malan fits the bill. He won't come cheap but is someone who can be a match-winner in his own right.
Krishnappa Gowtham
Gowtham is a useful off-spinner and can also score a few quickfire runs with the bat, meaning he could well play the role which the also-released Kedar Jadhav used to play for the Yellow Army. CSK desperately lacked an Indian batsman in the middle-order who could up the ante when needed and Gowtham would fulfill that requirement quite nicely.
WATCH - Ravindra Jadeja Had The Best Experience at Gir National Park, Shares Video of Lions
Player Released: Shane Watson (retired), Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawla, Monu Singh.
Budget Remaining: Rs. 22.90 crores
Remaining slots - Overall: 7, Overseas: 1
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking