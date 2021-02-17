IPL 2021 Auction: Gautam Gambhir Weighs in on Why RCB Should Go For Glenn Maxwell Former KKR skipper and IPL-winning captain Gautam Gambhir has said that Royal Challengers Bengaluru will have to focus on acquiring 'quality players' ahead of the IPL 2021 Auctions to be held on February 18.

“See, one thing is very important. Having someone and having the same kind of season, like some of the players, who performed really well in 2019, 2020.. whether they will have the same kind of season in 2021, you will have to wait and watch. Plus, yes, they would need some quality players because they have let go of some quality players – Moeen Ali and Umesh Yadav for example. There are not many fast bowlers going around in the Indian circuit at the moment. You’ve got Navdeep Saini who is young, you’ve got someone like Mohammed Siraj, he can go hot and cold in T20 cricket, so probably releasing Umesh Yadav was the big surprise," he said on Star Sports.

Besides this he also said that the team needs to take a look at Glenn Maxwell as his arrival will take the load off Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers."Probably, they will look at someone like Glenn Maxwell because they need to get take a lot of pressure out of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. Looking at the combination as well, Virat Kohli would look to open the batting, that’s what I think. I’m not sure, that is up to the management and Virat Kohli himself, whether he wants to, but yes, he’s more suited to open the batting. And he will open with Devdutt Paddikal and then, you have AB de Villiers. You want someone like an X-factor, like Maxwell, and at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, where it’s flat and small, so he can have that impact. So, probably, they will look at someone li

ke Maxwell.”