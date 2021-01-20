IPL 2021 Auction: Harbhajan Singh Thanks Chennai Super Kings for 'a Wonderful Two Years', Wishes Side All the Best

Harbhajan Singh, who has turned out for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL since 2018, took to Twitter on Wednesday to thank the team for his time at the franchise.

Veteran India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, who has turned out for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since 2018, took to Twitter on Wednesday (January 20) to thank the team for his time at the franchise. The spinner had previously spent the entirety of his IPL career in the Mumbai Indians (MI) but had been released from the side ahead of the 2018 edition of the tournament, with CSK electing to pick up the experienced campaigner. Their decision was justified as Harbhajan played a key role in the side going on to eventually win the trophy after their comeback into the tournament from a two-year ban.

"As my contract comes to an end with @ChennaiIPL, playing for this team was a great experience..beautiful memories made &some great friends which I will remember fondly for years to come..Thank you @ChennaiIPL, management, staff and fans for a wonderful 2years.. All the best," he wrote on Twitter.

Harbhajan's release comes at a time when the three-time IPL champions are coming off their first season in which they didn't make it to the IPL playoffs in 2020.

CSK had previously relied heavily on their veteran players but that dependency on experience came back to haunt them in 2020 and the franchise indicated they were open to a fresh start for the next season.

It would appear that talks of a rebuild were not exaggerated. Harbhajan had played a key role in the side in 2018 and 2019 but did not take part in 2020, pulling out of the tournament citing personal reasons. It is unclear as of now whether he will be part of the auction pool for 2021.

Harbhajan might not be the last high-profile release from the side either. Kedar Jadhav and Piyush Chawla are two players whose names have been mentioned as players CSK would want to release to free up their wage bill.

There is also some uncertainty around whether or not they will retain vice-captain Suresh Raina, who had pulled out of the IPL 2020 despite touching down at UAE and entering the bio-secure bubble put in place by the team.

The last day for all franchises to decide who they will retain and release is January 20 (Wednesday).