IPL 2021 Auction: Meet Khrievitso Kense, The Youngest Indian to Be Shortlisted for Event One of the more unknown players who has gotten shortlisted this time around is Khrievitso Kense from Nagaland, a leg-spinner by trade who impressed for the state side during this year's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

The IPL 2021 auction is set to take place on February 18 (Thursday) and the event, keenly watched by many in India, can often lead to new or unknown players getting a break should any franchise bid for their services. Given that the number of playing spots for the tournament are limited, the shortlisting process for who makes the final auction list can itself be a stringent one. One of the more unknown players who has gotten shortlisted this time around is Khrievitso Kense from Nagaland, a leg-spinner by trade who impressed for the state side during this year's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

His journey to becoming a professional cricketer started at age 7, when he played tennis ball cricket with friends. “When I was seven-years-old, I would play cricket with the tennis ball my friends. The first ball I bowled with the leather ball was when I was 12," he told Hindustan Times.

"My leg-spin began to come out well. In Nagaland, football is very popular. I also play football and table tennis, but on TV, I only watch cricket.”

Kense's favourite Indian player is Rohit Sharma but the person whom he idolises is someone Indian fans will be very familiar with: Afghanistan ace Rashid Khan.

“My action is more simple, not like Rashid Khan,” he said. “But I like his leg-spin, and his attitude.”

“I have not seen him succumbing to pressure. He is “bindaas (relaxed)” kind of a guy. I don’t see a reason why he will falter against any big names," his coach Kanwaljit Singh told the publication.

"He is blessed with his trajectory and control. Even when he is hit, he finds a way to comeback. I can say one thing, whichever team picks him, they won’t regret it. It will be a big breakthrough for North-east cricket, if he can make it to IPL.”

His coach did also add that he is not yet the finished product but that he has mastered the basics of the trade and will continue to work hard.

“He bowls the fastish leg-breaks, the top spinner, the straighter one. The googly, he needs to work on that one. I will work on it with him after the Vijay Hazare. I don’t want to rush him into variations. Right now, he is working on using the crease more.”