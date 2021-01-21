IPL 2021 Auction: Players Available for Each Franchise Ahead of the February Auctions

Most teams have retained their vital lot, but few big changes have already made news since the list was published.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises released a list of players they've retained and released on Wednesday. This marks the first act towards IPL 2021 auctions. Most teams have retained their vital lot, but few big changes have already made news since the list was published. Among the big names released by the franchises were Steve Smith, Lasith Malinga and Glen Maxwell. However, the biggest of them all was the appointment of Sanju Samson as the leader of Rajasthan Royals.

With offloading done, most of the teams will now focus to pick, fix loopholes and sign-up big names within their purse limits. Here we look at the complete list of all players released and retained by the eight teams ahead of the auctions scheduled next month:

Mumbai Indians

Players retained: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Quinton de Kock, Anmolpreet Singh, Aditya Tare, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Jayant Yadav, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohsin Khan, Rahul Chahar, Anukul Roy

Players released: Lasith Malinga, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Mitchell McCleneghan, James Pattinson, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh

Kings XI Punjab

Players retained: K.L. Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel

Players released: Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Sheldon Cottrell, K Gowtham, Karun Nair, Jimmy Neesham, Hardus Viljoen

Delhi Capitals

Players retained: Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, R Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Amit Mishra, Chris Woake, Avesh Khan, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Pravin Dubey

Players released: Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Alex Carey, Jason Roy, Tushar Deshpande

Players traded: Harshal Patel, Daniel Sams (traded to RCB)

Chennai Super Kings

Players retained: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, Faf Du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sam Curran, Ravi Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Lungi Ngidi, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar , Karn Sharma, KM Asif, Imran Tahir, R Sai Kishore

Players released: Harbhajan Singh, Shane Watson (retired), Piyush Chawla, Kedar Jadhav, Murali Vijay, Monu Kumar

Kolkata Knight Riders

Players retained: Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Eoin Morgan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, , Pat Cummins, Ali Khan, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Harry Gurney

Players released: Chris Green, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik, Tom Banton, Siddhesh Lad

Rajasthan Royals

Players retained: Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Jaydev Unadkat, Robin Uthappa, David Miller, Jos Buttler, Mayank Markande, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Andrew Tye, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tewatia, Anuj Rawat, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Players released: Steve Smith, Akash Singh, Varun Aaron, , Ankit Rajpoot, Aniruddha Joshi, Oshane Thomas, Shashank Singh, Tom Curran

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Players retained: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Kane Richardson , Josh Philippe, Mohammad Siraj, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pawan Deshpande

Players released: Dale Steyn (opted out), Isuru Udana, Chris Morris, Aaron Finch, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Mann, Parthiv Patel (retired)

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Players retained: David Warner, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Rashid Khan, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Virat Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, Priyam Garg, T. Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder

Players released: Sanjay Yadav, Yarra Prithviraj , Sandeep Bhavanka, Fabian Allen, Billy Stanlake