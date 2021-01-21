IPL 2021 Auction: Players Available for Each Franchise Ahead of the February Auctions

- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, 2021Match Ended122/10(32.2) RR 3.77
WI
BAN125/4(33.5) RR 3.69
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 6 wickets
- 4th ODI - 18 Jan, 2021Match Ended228/6(50.0) RR 4.56
IRE
UAE116/10(36.0) RR 3.22
Ireland beat United Arab Emirates by 112 runs
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
11:00 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 24 Jan, SunUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
11:00 IST - Chattogram
- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
IPL 2021 Auction: Players Available for Each Franchise Ahead of the February Auctions
Most teams have retained their vital lot, but few big changes have already made news since the list was published.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 21, 2021, 12:09 PM IST
The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises released a list of players they've retained and released on Wednesday. This marks the first act towards IPL 2021 auctions. Most teams have retained their vital lot, but few big changes have already made news since the list was published. Among the big names released by the franchises were Steve Smith, Lasith Malinga and Glen Maxwell. However, the biggest of them all was the appointment of Sanju Samson as the leader of Rajasthan Royals.
Mumbai Indians Released Lasith Malinga as Pacer Wanted to Retire
With offloading done, most of the teams will now focus to pick, fix loopholes and sign-up big names within their purse limits. Here we look at the complete list of all players released and retained by the eight teams ahead of the auctions scheduled next month:
Mumbai Indians
Players retained: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Quinton de Kock, Anmolpreet Singh, Aditya Tare, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Jayant Yadav, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohsin Khan, Rahul Chahar, Anukul Roy
Full List of Retained & Released Players for all Teams
Players released: Lasith Malinga, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Mitchell McCleneghan, James Pattinson, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh
Kings XI Punjab
Players retained: K.L. Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel
Kings XI Punjab - Glenn Maxwell & Sheldon Cottrell Released from Squad
Players released: Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Sheldon Cottrell, K Gowtham, Karun Nair, Jimmy Neesham, Hardus Viljoen
Delhi Capitals
Players retained: Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, R Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Amit Mishra, Chris Woake, Avesh Khan, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Pravin Dubey
Delhi Capitals - Prithvi Shaw Retained, Alex Carey & Jason Roy Released
Players released: Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Alex Carey, Jason Roy, Tushar Deshpande
Players traded: Harshal Patel, Daniel Sams (traded to RCB)
Chennai Super Kings
Players retained: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, Faf Du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sam Curran, Ravi Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Lungi Ngidi, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar , Karn Sharma, KM Asif, Imran Tahir, R Sai Kishore
Royal Challengers Bangalore--10 Players Released, Adam Zampa Retained
Players released: Harbhajan Singh, Shane Watson (retired), Piyush Chawla, Kedar Jadhav, Murali Vijay, Monu Kumar
Kolkata Knight Riders
Players retained: Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Eoin Morgan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, , Pat Cummins, Ali Khan, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Harry Gurney
Players released: Chris Green, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik, Tom Banton, Siddhesh Lad
Rajasthan Royals
Players retained: Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Jaydev Unadkat, Robin Uthappa, David Miller, Jos Buttler, Mayank Markande, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Andrew Tye, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tewatia, Anuj Rawat, Yashasvi Jaiswal
Players released: Steve Smith, Akash Singh, Varun Aaron, , Ankit Rajpoot, Aniruddha Joshi, Oshane Thomas, Shashank Singh, Tom Curran
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Players retained: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Kane Richardson , Josh Philippe, Mohammad Siraj, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pawan Deshpande
Players released: Dale Steyn (opted out), Isuru Udana, Chris Morris, Aaron Finch, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Mann, Parthiv Patel (retired)
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Players retained: David Warner, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Rashid Khan, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Virat Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, Priyam Garg, T. Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder
Players released: Sanjay Yadav, Yarra Prithviraj , Sandeep Bhavanka, Fabian Allen, Billy Stanlake
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
