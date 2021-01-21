IPL 2021 Auction: Purse Details and How Much Each Franchise can Splurge Ahead of the Mini Auction

- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, 2021Match Ended122/10(32.2) RR 3.77
WI
BAN125/4(33.5) RR 3.69
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 6 wickets
- 4th ODI - 18 Jan, 2021Match Ended228/6(50.0) RR 4.56
IRE
UAE116/10(36.0) RR 3.22
Ireland beat United Arab Emirates by 112 runs
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
11:00 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 24 Jan, SunUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
11:00 IST - Chattogram
- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
IPL 2021 Auction: Purse Details and How Much Each Franchise can Splurge Ahead of the Mini Auction
With the upcoming IPL auction and season not too far, here’s a look at the purse amount available with each franchise.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 21, 2021, 12:13 PM IST
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 concluded successfully less than two months ago in the United Arab Emirates. However, cricket enthusiasts are already kicked-up about the upcoming edition of the IPL as all the eight playing franchises came up with a list of player retentions and releases on Wednesday, signaling the first step towards the IPL 2021 auctions. The Board of Controller for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the IPL management is reportedly going to hold a mini-auction next month. With the upcoming IPL auction and season not too far, here’s a look at the purse amount available with each franchise.
Mumbai Indians – 15.35 crore
The reigning champions not only have the choice to pick and choose,but they are the only franchise currently who can experiment with their squad. The Mumbai Indians currently have close to 15.35 crore and could look for a replacement to their Sri Lankan fast bowler, Lasith Malinga.
Kings XI Punjab - 22.9 crore
The franchise with the biggest wallet, Punjab XI can go big the February auctions. They will aim to sign in few big names as they have close to seven players to fill-up.
Delhi Capitals - 12.8 crore
The IPL 2020 runners-up might go the conservative way in the auctions next month. However, they have a good mix of youngsters and may not consider too many purchases as they have just six slots to fill.
Kings XI Punjab - Glenn Maxwell & Sheldon Cottrell Released from Squad
Chennai Super Kings - 22.9 crore
The former champions always grabs eyeballs with their auctions. The southern side too have big wallet and need to fill seven slots. They can choose as one of their marquee player Shane Watson was released.
Kolkata Knight Riders - 10.85 crore
The Kolkata side could opt for a good top order batsman as they retained most of their core team intact.
Delhi Capitals - Prithvi Shaw Retained, Alex Carey & Jason Roy Released
Rajasthan Royals - 35.85 crore
The Royals are known to go big at the auctions. They have already made a lot of space by appointing Sanju Samson as the skipper while releasing Steve Smith.
Royal Challengers Bangalore - 35.7 crore
Even though the Bangalore side has a substantial purse, they are faced with a bigger problem of filling up close to 13 players. They might aim for a solid all-rounder or a overseas fast bowler at the auctions.
Royal Challengers Bangalore--10 Players Released, Adam Zampa Retained
Sunrisers Hyderabad - 10.75 crore
The orange team need to fill three slots and may opt to purchase a good all-rounder.
