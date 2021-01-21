IPL 2021 Auction: Purse Details and How Much Each Franchise can Splurge Ahead of the Mini Auction

With the upcoming IPL auction and season not too far, here’s a look at the purse amount available with each franchise.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 concluded successfully less than two months ago in the United Arab Emirates. However, cricket enthusiasts are already kicked-up about the upcoming edition of the IPL as all the eight playing franchises came up with a list of player retentions and releases on Wednesday, signaling the first step towards the IPL 2021 auctions. The Board of Controller for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the IPL management is reportedly going to hold a mini-auction next month. With the upcoming IPL auction and season not too far, here’s a look at the purse amount available with each franchise.

Mumbai Indians – 15.35 crore

The reigning champions not only have the choice to pick and choose,but they are the only franchise currently who can experiment with their squad. The Mumbai Indians currently have close to 15.35 crore and could look for a replacement to their Sri Lankan fast bowler, Lasith Malinga.

Kings XI Punjab - 22.9 crore

The franchise with the biggest wallet, Punjab XI can go big the February auctions. They will aim to sign in few big names as they have close to seven players to fill-up.

Delhi Capitals - 12.8 crore

The IPL 2020 runners-up might go the conservative way in the auctions next month. However, they have a good mix of youngsters and may not consider too many purchases as they have just six slots to fill.

Chennai Super Kings - 22.9 crore

The former champions always grabs eyeballs with their auctions. The southern side too have big wallet and need to fill seven slots. They can choose as one of their marquee player Shane Watson was released.

Kolkata Knight Riders - 10.85 crore

The Kolkata side could opt for a good top order batsman as they retained most of their core team intact.

Rajasthan Royals - 35.85 crore

The Royals are known to go big at the auctions. They have already made a lot of space by appointing Sanju Samson as the skipper while releasing Steve Smith.

Royal Challengers Bangalore - 35.7 crore

Even though the Bangalore side has a substantial purse, they are faced with a bigger problem of filling up close to 13 players. They might aim for a solid all-rounder or a overseas fast bowler at the auctions.

Sunrisers Hyderabad - 10.75 crore

The orange team need to fill three slots and may opt to purchase a good all-rounder.