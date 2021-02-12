IPL Auction 2021 Players List: Sreesanth Vows to Work Hard and Remain Positive After Auction Snub S Sreesanth, who returned to competitive cricket after serving out a seven-year ban for involvement in spot-fixing in IPL, has said that he will remain positive and look to work harder after he failed to make the cut for the IPL 2021 player auction to be held on February 18.

Former India pacer S Sreesanth, who returned to competitive cricket after serving out a seven-year ban for involvement in spot-fixing in IPL, has said that he will remain positive and look to work harder after he failed to make the cut for the IPL 2021 player auction to be held on February 18 in Chennai. Sreesanth was hopeful of getting picked at the auction and play in the IPL once again but his comeback to the tournament that led to his long exile from the sport of cricket will have to wait at least another year.

Taking to Instagram, he posted a lengthy video talking about how he has not given up hope of making a return to the tournament and will continue to put in the hard yards until he does so.

Sreesanth was named in Kerala's Syed Mushtaq Ali Torphy squad. Kerala failed to go past the group stages despite winning three out of their five games.

Sreesanth played all five matches for his state bowling 18 overs and managing to oick four wickets at 44.50 and conceding runs at an economy of 9.88.

While Sreesanth failed to make the final 292 with teams not showing any interest, Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara found takers as he was named in the final list of 292 players, with a base price of 50 Lakhs, while Arjun Tendulkar, son of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, was also listed at a base price of 20 lakh.

A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players and three players from Associate Nations will be up for grabs in the auction. INR 2 Crore is the highest base prize with Kedar Jadhav and Harbhajan Singh enlisting under it.

Besides them, eight overseas players – Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy & Mark Wood have chosen to be slotted in the highest bracket as well.

12 players are in the auction list with a base price of INR 1.5 crore. Hanuma Vihari and Umesh Yadav are the two Indian players in the list of 11 cricketers with a base price of INR 1 crore.

