IPL 2021 Auction: Star Sports Brings Vack Election Se Selection with a Special Twist

- 1st Test - 05 - 09 Feb, 2021Match Ended578/10(190.1) RR 3.04178/10(46.3) RR 3.83
ENG
IND337/10(95.5) RR 3.52192/10(58.1) RR 3.3
England beat India by 227 runs
- 2nd Test - 04 - 08 Feb, 2021Match Ended272/10(114.3) RR 2.38298/10(102.0) RR 2.92
PAK
SA201/10(65.4) RR 3.06274/10(91.4) RR 2.99
Pakistan beat South Africa by 95 runs
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
18:30 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
18:30 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
08:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 2nd T20I - 30 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 3rd T20I - 1 Apr, ThuUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
IPL 2021 Auction: Star Sports Brings Vack Election Se Selection with a Special Twist
Election se Selection is an online contest for IPL fans that allows them to have a say in the form of a vote about the IPL Auction
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: February 11, 2021, 6:39 PM IST
With the IPL 2021 auction scheduled for February 18th, Star Sports, India’s leading sports broadcaster, brings fans an exclusive platform to predict which team will buy their favourite players. Star Sports launches the fourth edition of Election Se Selection ahead of the upcoming auctions.
Election se Selection is an online contest for IPL fans that allows them to have a say in the form of a vote about the IPL Auction. The contest is live on iplselection.hotstar.com. The lucky winners will be chosen based on how many of their selections match the ones that are officially chosen at the IPL 2021 auction. Post the auction, the winners of Election se Selection will get the cricket celebration kit.
With the new addition, comes a new twist in the form of a ‘Legendary Selection’ where participants’ player and team selection will be matched with the experts Gautam Gambhir and Irfan Pathan’s predictions.
Star Sports ‘Legendary Selection’ expert and renowned former Team India batsman Gautam Gambhir said, “Election Se Selection is back for all IPL fans, and this edition will be bigger and better. The retention strategies of all teams were a mixed bag, from KXIP releasing Glenn Maxwell to Sanju Samson being named captain of Rajasthan Royals after Steve Smith was released – the unexpected has begun. For me, the biggest twist in the tale was RCB releasing Chris Morris. It will be interesting to see what the fans have in mind. Plan your picks and may the best participant win!”
Star Sports ‘Legendary Selection’ expert and renowned former Team India all-rounder Irfan Pathan said, “Keeping IPL enthusiasts on their toes, Election Se Selection is back this year with a renewed avatar ahead of the IPL 2021 Auctions. While some surprising retentions were seen by teams, there were also some notable ones released. With a mixed bag of strategies used by various teams, it will be interesting to see what happens at the auction. It’s time for you to vote and pick the best players for the teams. I have selected mine after analysing the steals, deals and surprises. If you match my selections, you are in for a surprise - so go on, get voting.”
Fans will have an opportunity to show off their IPL expertise and vote which team will end up picking the following 15 players:
Steve Smith
Glenn Maxwell
Jason Roy
Aaron Finch
Shivam Dube
Chris Morris
Umesh Yadav
Moeen Ali
Nathan Coulter Nile
Karun Nair
Sheldon Cottrell
Kedar Jadhav
Krishnappa Gowtham
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Sam Billings
The VIVO IPL auction 2021 will be broadcasted on 18 February 2021, 2 PM in five languages – English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar VIP.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking