IPL 2021 Auction: Three Teams Eye Devon Conway

Devon Conway, New Zealand’s left-handed opener, has built a name for himself in international cricket in a short period of time. In New Zealand, he made his ODI and T20 debut, while in England, he made his Test debut. Conway got a century in the first test, proving that he can bat in all three formats of the game.

Conway has established himself as a key member of the Kiwi team, and he might be seen participating in the IPL 2021 second round. While players from England and Australia would find it tough to compete in the second round, which will be hosted in the United Arab Emirates, New Zealanders will be eligible to participate in the IPL 2021. In such a case, many IPL teams are closely watching this New Zealand player.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be overshadowed by the absence of England and Australian players. Jonny Bairstow and David Warner, two of Hyderabad’s most significant players, will not play in the second round. Hyderabad will require a strong opener in such a scenario. Conway might be a good fit for them.

The Rajasthan Royals have a number of outstanding English players on their side, but they are unlikely to compete in the second round. The Royals will miss Jos Buttler, and Conway will almost certainly be added to the squad in his place. Conway is a fantastic opener, and he’ll be in high demand for the IPL’s second phase.

Eoin Morgan, the captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders, will also not be playing in the second phase of the IPL 2021, hence this squad will require an experienced batsman. The squad’s openers were a disappointment in the first phase, necessitating Conway’s presence on Shahrukh Khan’s team.

Devon Conway’s career

Devon Conway is one of the few batsmen in international cricket who averages more than 50 in all three formats. Conway’s average in test cricket is 63.16. In ODIs, he averages 75, while in T20s, he averages 59.12. Conway has 3154 runs at an average of 43.80 in 95 T20 matches, with two centuries and 23 half-centuries.

