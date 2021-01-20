- 4th ODI - 18 Jan, 2021Match Ended228/6(50.0) RR 4.56
IRE
UAE116/10(36.0) RR 3.22
Ireland beat United Arab Emirates by 112 runs
- 4th Test - 15 - 19 Jan, 2021Match Ended369/10(115.2) RR 3.2294/10(75.5) RR 3.88
AUS
IND336/10(111.4) RR 3.01329/7(97.0) RR 3.39
India beat Australia by 3 wickets
IPL 2021 Auction: Time for CSK to Shed 'Dad's Army' Tag and Bring in Young Talent - Aakash Chopra
Aakash Chopra believes it is time CSK shed their 'Dad's Army' tag and worked to intorduce fresh talent into the squad while phasing out the veterans.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: January 20, 2021, 3:04 PM IST
The deadline for player retention for Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises is January 20, with the final list of players retained and released to be announced later on the day. One team that has a lot of thinking to do as far as player retaining and buying is concerned is Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The three-time champions ended IPL 2020 in poor fashion, finishing outside of the play-off spots for the first time in their history. It is evident that the side needs a reboot and it seems likely that the retooling of the team will begin this year itself in the 2021 player auction.
For his part, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra believes it is time CSK shed their 'Dad's Army' tag and worked to intorduce fresh talent into the squad while phasing out the veterans in the squad.
From Kedhar Jadhav to Kuldeep Yadav - A Look at High-Profile Names Who Could Be Released by Teams
"As the deadline for the IPL Player Retention process approaches, I feel now would be the right time for CSK to shed their ‘Dad’s Army’ tag and introduce young talent in the team," Chopra said on Star Sports’ Show - ‘IPL: Retention Special’.
"Mahendra Singh Dhoni has relied heavily on senior players who have performed in the past, but he along with the CSK think-tank need to change their strategy.
"They would certainly need to retain last year’s match-winners like Ambati Rayudu, Shardul Thakur and Ruturaj Gaikwad.
Harbhajan Singh Thanks Chennai Super Kings for 'a Wonderful Two Years', Wishes Side All the Best
Chopra also offered up his view on the Royal Challengers Bangalore, who he said sport a more balanced look now but who can still improve their side just a bit with some clever work in the auction.
"RCB on the other hand, looks like they have finally found a balanced squad. Mike Hesson, at the helm of affairs, has proven to be very effective for the team.
"Like almost every other team, even RCB have few players who can be released. With Parthiv Patel’s voluntary retirement, the team management can also look at moving away from Umesh Yadav, Shivam Dube and Moeen Ali."
Aakash Chopra Wants Mumbai Indians & Rajasthan Royals to Retain Core Squads for IPL 2021
The final list of Retained Players of the IPL franchises will be announced exclusively at 6 PM today during the show ‘IPL: Retention Special’ on Star Sports & Disney+ Hotstar.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking