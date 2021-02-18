IPL 2021 Auction: We Have Missed Somebody in The Middle Order Who Can Win Us Games - Punjab Kings Captain KL Rahul Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul believes his team is currently missing a few key parts, most notably a fast bowler and a middle order batsman who can win them games and even close down close ones.

Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul believes his team is currently missing a few key parts, most notably a fast bowler and a middle order batsman who can win them games and even close down close ones. PK started the 2020 season well but lost a number of close games and as a result, missed out on the playoffs. "I think it has been quite straight-forward and obvious in the last three seasons that we have missed somebody in the middle order with experience who can close down games and win us games in the middle," said on Star Sports show 'IPL Auction: Curtain Raiser'. "And someone who can bowl fast is always exciting, it’s quite a weapon to have in the team. These are two things that we missed, or we did have in the team but unfortunately, they couldn’t come good."

Meanwhile owner Preity Zinta also spoke about the pressure of having a big purse for the auction and how they would be approaching the 2021 edition of the auction.

"It is a little nerve-wrecking, we are kind of excited – we do have a big purse this time and probably the biggest purse. There are certain slots that we absolutely need to fill, and we are going to try to do our best.

"Auctions are usually very dynamic; you don’t know who is going to lose the plot. There’s always this balance, you keep thinking you can put someone here – it’s a whole thing that you have to look at; they are really dynamic.

"We have done a lot of homework this time and I’m crossing my fingers; we can focus on that. With all the COVID protocols, it’s been a little tough, but we will know what’s going to happen soon. Let’s wait and watch."

She also spoke about the decision to change the team's name from Kings XI Punjab to the Punjab Kings.

"We have decided to rebrand our team, we have a new logo, a new name – I mean not really a new name, it’s pretty close by. But we are now going to be officially called as Punjab Kings.

"Every brand has its natural progression over the years. If you look at other teams, everybody at some point has rebranded and I think for us this was the time.

"Also, over the years, I have particularly seen people say – ‘Hey, we love KXIP’, they were never really calling it Kings XI, so we just thought we will simplify it."