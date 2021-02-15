IPL 2021 Auctions: 10 Capped Indian Players To Watch Out For In IPL Auctions 2021 The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League starts in April in India with a number of superstars showcasing their skills and talent in the most coveted T20 league in the world. Ahead of IPL 2021, the big Auctions will be held in Chennai on the 18th of February. While there would be a number of overseas players available for the various franchises, of particular interest would be some of the big names from India who would be up for sale on Thursday. We look at 10 capped players for India who would be premium buys at the Auction.

We look at 10 capped players from India who would be premium buys at the Auction.

1. HARBHAJAN SINGH

Harbhajan Singh is one of the leading wicket-takers in IPL history with 150 wickets in 160 matches at an economy rate of just 7.05. He was in good form in IPL 2019 returning with 16 wickets in 11 matches conceding just 7.09 runs per over. Bhajji has the knack of picking wickets and being restrictive which makes him doubly dangerous in the format.

2. CHETESHWAR PUJARA

Pujara has expressed his desire to excel in the shortest format too and make a name for himself in T20 cricket too. The New Wall of India can be a good buy for any team with a number of strokemakers. Pujara can be the calming influence and the balancing factor in the middle order and a perfect foil in case of a collapse.

3. HANUMA VIHARI

Another Test specialist who wants to make a name for himself in T20 cricket, Vihari is technically correct and has a great temperament. He can be the pivot around which the more dominating batsmen build their innings.

4. PIYUSH CHAWLA

Piyush Chawla is one of the most successful spinners in IPL history with 156 wickets in 164 matches. Being a leg break bowler, he is also an attacking option for the team in the middle overs. Chawla has also been very economical giving away just 7.87 runs per over. He has an excellent doosra which has troubled many accomplished batsmen even at international level.

5. PAWAN NEGI

The left arm orthodox bowler has played 50 IPL matches and picked 34 wickets at an economy rate of 7.86. He was outstanding in the 2016 season with 16 wickets in 12 matches at an economy rate of 6.12. Negi is also a useful lower-order batsman capable of hitting the long ball.

6. UMESH YADAV

The right arm fast bowler has picked 148 wickets in 148 T20 matches at a strike rate of 20.7. Umesh is an exceptional Test match bowler capable of running through sides on his day. He has played 82 limited over matches for India which include 75 ODIs and 7 T20Is. Umesh can surprise the batsmen with his raw pace and speed.

7. VARUN AARON

Varun Aaron has played 9 Tests and 9 ODIs for India. He has also bagged 87 wickets in 87 T20 matches at a strike rate of 20.3. Aaron bowls with high speeds and has the ability to hurry up the opposition batsmen with his pace.

8. MOHIT SHARMA

Mohit Sharma had a fine stint with Chennai Super Kings and overall has returned with 113 wickets in 118 T20 matches at a strike rate of 21 and economy rate of 8.38. Sharma has a good slower one and the knack of picking wickets with the new ball. He has represented India in 26 ODIs and 6 T20Is.

9. ABHIMANYU MITHUN

Mithun has played 4 Tests and 5 ODIs for India. He has picked 69 wickets in 74 T20 matches at a strike rate of 20.4. Mithun makes good use of his height and bowls a mean bouncer. He can also surprise the batsmen with his pace.

10. STUART BINNY

Stuart Binny has played just 3 T20Is for India but is a veteran of 150 matches in the format overall picking 73 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 7.58. Binny has good variations in his repertoire and changes his pace well to make up for the lack of speed in his bowling. He is accurate and bowls a disciplined line and length.