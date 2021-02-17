IPL 2021 Auctions: All You Need to Know - The Timings, Player Lists, Franchise Budgets and More The IPL auctions for 2021 season will be held on February 18, Thursday in Chennai. A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players and three players from Associate Nations will be up for grabs in the auction.

IPL 2021 Player Auction:

When and where is the IPL auction for IPL 2021?

The IPL auctions for 2021 season will be held on February 18, Thursday in Chennai.

What time will the IPL 2021 auction start?

3:00 PM IST.

IPL Auction 2021 List of Players With Price: Full List of 292 Players Who Will Go Under the Hammer

Where to watch the IPL 2021 auction live?

Live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

Mystery Spinners Who Have Started Bidding Wars in IPL Auctions

How to watch the IPL 2021 auction online?

Available on Hotstar.

Is it a mega auction?

No, the auction for the 2021 season is not a mega auction. However, there are still quite a few star players available to be picked.

How many players are set to be auctioned?

A total of 1,114 cricketers had registered for the event. However that list was cut down to 292 after the franchises submitted their shortlist of players.

A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players and three players from Associate Nations will be up for grabs in the auction.

Who are the players with maximum base price?

INR 2 Crore is the highest base price with Kedar Jadhav and Harbhajan Singh enlisting under it. Besides them, eight overseas players – Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy & Mark Wood have chosen to be slotted in the highest bracket as well.

12 players are in the auction list with a base price of INR 1.5 crore. Hanuma Vihari and Umesh Yadav are the two Indian players in the list of 11 cricketers with a base price of INR 1 crore.

Who are the big names in the auction?

Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Chris Morris, Shakib Al Hasan, Aaron Finch, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Harbhajan Singh, Jason Roy, Jhye Richardson, Kyle Jamieson

Who opted out?

Among the big names, Mitchell Starc, Tom Banton and Joe Root are a few who opted out of the tournament.

Some Indian names to watch out for?

Shivam Dube (allrounder), Shahrukh Khan (batsmen - Tamil Nadu), Mohammed Azharuddeen (batsman - Kerala), Lukman Meriwala (pacer - Baroda), Vishnu Solanki (batsman - Baroda), Siddharth Manimaran (bowler - Tamil Nadu). And of course, Harbhajan Singh, Umesh Yadav and Kedar Jadhav.

What's the available budget and player slots for each team?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Number of players: 19

Number of foreign players: 07

Available slots: 06

Overseas slot: 01

Salary cap available: 19.90 crore

Released players: Kedar Jadhav, Harbhajan Singh, Shane Watson, Monu Singh, Piyush Chawla, Murali Vijay

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Number of players: 17

Number of foreign players: 05

Available slots: 08

Overseas slot: 03

Salary cap available: 13.04 crore

Released players: Mohit Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamichhane, Alex Carey, Jason Roy.

Punjab Kings

Number of players: 16

Number of foreign players: 03

Available slots: 09

Overseas slot: 05

Salary cap available: 53.20 crore

Released players: Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, K Gowtham, Mueeb ur Rahman, Jimmy Neesham, Hardus Viljoen, Karun Nair.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Number of players: 17

Number of foreign players: 06

Available slots: 08

Overseas slot: 02

Salary cap available: 10.75 crore

Released players: M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik, Siddhesh Lad, Chris Green, Tom Banton

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Number of players: 18

Number of foreign players: 04

Available slots: 07

Overseas slot: 04

Salary cap available: 15.35 crore

Released players: Lasith Malinga, Mitch McClenaghan, James Pattinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sherfane Rutherford, Prince Balwant Rai, Digivijay Deshmukh

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Number of players: 16

Number of foreign players: 05

Available slots: 09

Overseas slot: 03

Salary cap available: 15.35 crore

Released players: Steve Smith, Ankit Rajpoot, Oshane Thomas, Akash Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Anirudha Joshi, Shashank Singh.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Number of players: 14

Number of foreign players: 05

Available slots: 14

Overseas slot: 03

Salary cap available: 35.40 crore

Released players: Chris Morris, Aaron Finch, Moeen Ali, Isuru Udana, Dale Steyn, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Mann, Parthiv Patel

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Number of players: 22

Number of foreign players: 07

Available slots: 03

Overseas slot: 01

Salary cap available: 10.75 crore

Released players: Sanjay Yadav, B Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Yarra Prithviraj.