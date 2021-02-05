IPL 2021 Auctions: Arjun Tendulkar, S Sreesanth Among Others to go Under the Hammer Son of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar Arjun, will be among the few notable cricketers who will be going under the hammer when the IPL Auction takes place this month.

Arjun Tendulkar, son of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, will be among the few notable cricketers who will be going under the hammer when the IPL Auction takes place this month. Besides him all eyes will be on S Sreesanth and it needs to be seen how the IPL franchisees treat him after what happened to him in 2013.

A left-arm seamer, Arjun has enlisted with a base price of Rs 20 Lakh. He has played the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last month and has trained with Mumbai Indians in the past as well. Meanwhile 37-year-old Sreesanth was in the eye of the storm in 2013 edition of IPL when he was arrested for spot-fixing. He has a base prize of 75 lakh.

All eyes will also be on Australian internationals like Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell and Aaron Finch. Some India internationals like Kedar Jadhav, Murali Vijay were released by Chennai Superkings. Harbhajan Singh was also among the released. With age clearly not on their side, Jadhav and Bhajji have registered a base prize of Rs 2 Crore.Also in the fray will be India's Test specialists: Hanuma Vihari(Rs 1 Crore) and Cheteshwar Pujara(Rs 75 Lakh).

Besides this, Australia pacer Mitchell Starc and England skipper Joe Root won't be participating in the auctions, it was confirmed on Friday.

1097 players (814 Indian and 283 overseas players) have signing up to be a part of the IPL 2021 Player Auction set to take place in Chennai on 18th February 2021 and a maximum of 61 players can be picked up at Auction if every franchise chooses to have the maximum of 25 players in their squad (of which up to 22 may be overseas players).

Here are the players who we know who will go into the auction pool:

Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Kedar Jadhav, Murali Vijay, Piyush Chawla, Alex Carey, Keemo Paul, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mohit Sharma, Jason Roy, Sheldon Cottrell, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Hardus Viljoen, James Neesham, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karun Nair, Jagadeesha Suchith, Tejinder Singh Dhillon, Chris Green, Harry Gurney, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik, Siddhesh Lad, Tom Banton, Prince Balwant Rai, Digvijay Deshmukh, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Pattinson, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell McCleneghan, Akash Singh, Anirudha Joshi, Ankit Rajpoot, Oshane Thomas, Shashank Singh, Tom Curran, Varun Aaron, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Moeen Ali, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana