A Tendulkar Back In IPL, Will Play For Mumbai Indians

Arjun Tendulkar, the son of the great Sachin Tendulkar, was bought by the Mumbai Indians at his base price of Rs 20 lakh. Tendulkar was expected to be picked by the franchise his father represented from 2008 till 2013. Arjun is a left-handed batsman and a left-arm medium fast bowler who played two matches for Mumbai in the recently concluded 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Arjun raised his stakes by hammering a 31-ball 77 and then returning with 3-41 for MIG Cricket Club in the 73rd Police Invitation Shield tournament earlier in February. He made his Under-19 debut for India in the Youth Test Series against Sri Lanka in Colombo in 2018. Arjun has also played for the Mumbai Under-19, Under-16 and Under-14 teams in the past. During the 2017-18 Cooch Behar Trophy, Arjun picked 19 wickets in 5 matches including two five-wicket hauls.

Arjun was also a part of the MCC squad that played two matches against Namibia Under-19 in England. He has been a regular feature in the Indian nets bowling to senior Indian batsmen which has given him a lot of exposure against the very best in the country.

Arjun attended an NCA residential camp in Dharamsala and impressed with his pace and accuracy during the academy games in Himachal Pradesh. In January 2017, he represented a CCI XI at the Bradman Oval in Adelaide, where he made a quick 48 as opener and returned with four wickets with the ball.

His idols are Mitchell Starc and Ben Stokes. Arjun has worked closely with Atul Gaikwad - a level-3 coach from the NCA with a PhD in Biomechanics who has worked at the Brisbane's Center of Excellence. Arjun has also worked with former India fast bowler Subroto Banerjee.

