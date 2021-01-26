IPL 2021 Auctions: Aussie Stars and Domestic Heavyweights in Fray; Check Out Full List

Some of the big Aussie cricketers including Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith and Aaron Finch have been released from their respective franchses and the fans would like to see what happens to these cricketers as their IPL career seems to be on the line for the moment.

With franchises done with their retention, everyone in the cricketing circles are eagerly awaiting the IPL 2021 mini auctions which is slated to take place on February 18. Some of the big Aussie cricketers including Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith and Aaron Finch have been released from their respective franchses and the fans would like to see what happens to these cricketers as their IPL career seems to be on the line for the moment.

Also, the BBL(Big Bash League) is underway and the teams would want to acquire some of the players who have a fair run in the tournament so far. These include the likes of Josh Inglis, Jake Weatherald and Craig Mcdermott. Also the focus is bound to be on some of the Indian players who were released: Piyush Chawla, Umesh Yadav and Parthiv Patel. Here are the players who will go into the auction pool:

Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Kedar Jadhav, Murali Vijay, Piyush Chawla, Alex Carey, Keemo Paul, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mohit Sharma, Jason Roy, Sheldon Cottrell, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Hardus Viljoen, James Neesham, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karun Nair, Jagadeesha Suchith, Tejinder Singh Dhillon, Chris Green, Harry Gurney, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik, Siddhesh Lad, Tom Banton, Prince Balwant Rai, Digvijay Deshmukh, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Pattinson, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell McCleneghan, Akash Singh, Anirudha Joshi, Ankit Rajpoot, Oshane Thomas, Shashank Singh, Tom Curran, Varun Aaron, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Moeen Ali, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Gurkeerat Mann, Billy Stanlake, Sandeep Bavanaka, Fabian Allen, Sanjay Yadav and Prithviraj Yarra.