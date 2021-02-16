IPL 2021 Auctions: From 16 Year Old Noor Ahmad To 42 Year Old Nayan Doshi - The Youngest And The Oldest in IPL 2021 Auctions 292 players will go under the hammer in Chennai in the 2021 IPL Auctions on the 18th of February. A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players and 3 players from Associate Nations will be up for grabs in the mega event. We look at some of the youngest and the oldest who will be part of the upcoming auctions.

292 players will go under the hammer in Chennai in the 2021 IPL Auctions on the 18th of February. A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players and 3 players from Associate Nations will be up for grabs in the mega event. INR 2 crore is the highest reserve base price and two Indian players – Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav – and eight overseas players – Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy & Mark Wood - are in this bracket.

The list also includes a number of young stars from India and the sub-continent as well as some players above the age of 35. We look at some of the youngest and the oldest to take part in the upcoming auctions.

1. Noor Ahmad

Noor Ahmad of Afghanistan is the youngest player who will be up for sale at the IPL 2021 Auctions at the base price of Rs 20 lakhs. The 16 year old is a left-arm wrist spinner. A member of the under-19 team in Afghanistan in 2019, Ahmad represented the Melbourne Renegades in the 2020-2021 Big Bash League in Australia.

2. Khrievitso Kense

At 16 years and 347 days, Khrievitso Kense is the youngest Indian player in the Auctions. Kense is a leg spinner from Nagaland who impressed in the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

3. Mujtaba Yousuf

Left-arm medium fast bowler, Mujtaba Yousuf is a talented 18 year old from Jammu and Kashmir who has returned with 8 wickets in 10 T20 matches at an impressive economy rate of 7.32 in his short career.

4. Prayas Barman

18 year old leg break bowler, Prayas Burman was the highest wicket taker for Bengal on his List-A debut in the 2018-19 Vijay Hazare Trophy taking 11 wickets from 9 matches. He has played a solitary match in the IPL for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2019.

5. Akash Singh

The Rajasthan born 18 year old is a left-arm medium fast bowler who has just played two matches for his state. He was in excellent form for the India Under-19 team in the Under-19 World Cup in South Africa in 2020 where he bagged 7 wickets in 6 matches at an exceptional economy rate of 3.81.

6. Rahmanullah Gurbaz

The 19 year old wicket-keeper batsman has already played 13 internationals for Afghanistan and has an ODI hundred to his credit. Gurbaz has scored 332 runs in 10 T20I matches at a strike rate of 140.67 including two fifties.

7. Ansh Patel

17 year old, Ansh Patel from Surat in Gujarat is a right-handed batsman and a right-arm medium fast bowler who plays for Baroda Under-19. He has a reserve price of Rs 20 lakhs in the auctions.

8. Aryan Juyal

Aryan Juyal is a 19 year old wicket-keeper batsman from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh. He has played 8 first-class matches, 13 List-A matches and 5 T20 matches in his career. He had scored a fine 109 opening the innings for Uttar Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy clash against Karnataka in Hubli.

9. Harbhajan Singh

The 40 year old is a veteran of 160 IPL matches and is the fifth-highest taker in the history of the coveted league with 150 wickets. He has also been phenomenally restrictive at an economy rate of 7.05 runs per over. Harbhajan had a fine stint with two IPL franchises - Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

10. Shaun Marsh

37 year old Shaun Marsh is one of the oldest overseas players in the IPL 2021 Auctions. The veteran Australian batsman has played 197 T20 matches and scored more than 6000 runs at an average of 37.85 including 2 hundreds and 50 fifties.

11. Morne Morkel

36 year old Morne Morkel is another veteran overseas player who could be a big buy at the Auctions. Morkel has played 44 T20Is for South Africa and picked 47 wickets at an economy rate of 7.5. Overall he has bagged 207 wickets from 190 T20 matches.

12. Kedar Jadhav

36 year old Indian all-rounder, Kedar Jadhav has played 73 ODIs and 9 T20Is for India. He has the experience of playing in 143 T20 matches and is a useful batting all-rounder capable of hitting the long ball in the lower order.

13. Nayan Doshi

Nayan Doshi, son of former India left-arm spinner, Dilip Doshi, is the oldest player at the 2021 IPL Auctions. Nottingham born, Nayan, following in his father's footsteps is also a slow left-arm orthodox bowler who makes use of his height of 6 feet 4 inches. He made his first-class debut in India for Saurashtra in 2001-02.