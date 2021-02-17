IPL 2021 Auctions: From KKR in 2012 to Delhi Capitals in 2019 to Punjab Kings in 2021: How Team & Logo Change Affected Performance in the IPL Kings XI Punjab are the latest IPL franchise to go for a change in their Team Name - the franchise has never won the IPL and will hope that a change in name to Punjab Kings will also bring a change in fortunes for them. Kings XI Punjab were looking to change their name for some time before finally finalising it ahead of the 14th edition of the coveted league set to begin in early April.

Kings XI Punjab are the latest IPL franchise to go for a change in their Team Name - the franchise has never won the IPL and will hope that a change in name to Punjab Kings will also bring a change in fortunes for them. Kings XI Punjab were looking to change their name for some time before finally finalising it ahead of the 14th edition of the coveted league set to begin in early April.

We look at some of the other teams who changed their team name, jersey colours and logos during the course of the IPL.

IPL 2021 Auctions: From KKR in 2012 to Delhi Capitals in 2019 to Punjab Kings in 2021: How Team & Logo Change Affected Performance in the IPL

Team Name

1. Kings XI Punjab to Punjab Kings

KL Rahul will lead Punjab Kings in the 14th edition of the IPL in India in 2021. The franchise owners will hope that a change in name will change their luck and mark a turnaround in fortunes for the team which has never won the IPL.

2. Delhi Daredevils to Delhi Capitals

Delhi Daredevils changed their team name to Delhi Capitals in December 2018 after the first 11 editions of the IPL. The rationale behind the name was Delhi - the power centre of India being the national capital. The change worked wonders for the franchise as they made it to the Playoffs after a string of poor performances the previous few years.

3. Deccan Chargers to Sunrisers Hyderabad

Deccan Chargers, the Hyderabad-based IPL franchise, was banned by the IPL governing council in September 2012 for breaching contract terms. The new team, based out of the city was named Sunrisers Hyderabad - it was owned by the Sun TV Network who had won the bid for the Hyderabad franchise. Deccan Chargers won the second season of the IPL in 2009 while Sunrisers Hyderabad were victorious in 2016.

IPL 2021 Auctions: Who is Hugh Edmeades - the IPL 2021 Auctioneer?

Team Logo and Jersey

4. KKR (2012)

After an ordinary start to their IPL campaign, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) changed their IPL jersey and logo ahead of the 2012 edition. It immediately brought them luck and they went on to win the league for the first time that season. The new KKR logo, designed by Sophie Lutman of Lambie-Nairn agency, replaced the original gold and black colour scheme and went for a stylish purple and gold. KKR also got the team's marketing slogan changed to "New Dawn and New Knights".

5. RCB (2020)

RCB changed their logo ahead of the 2020 season with their new logo a variation or derivative of the earlier one. The new logo was a symbol of 'Bold Brigade' and signifies the spirit of challenge - something that resonates perfectly with their captain Virat Kohli.