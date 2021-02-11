CRICKETNEXT

IPL 2021 Auctions: Full List of 292 Players Who Will Go Under the Hammer

A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players and three players from Associate Nations will be up for grabs in the auction.

The IPL Auctions are set to happen on February 18 but before that the BCCI has released the full list of 292 players who will be going under the hammer. 1,114 cricketers have registered for the event however that list was cut down after respective franchises submitted their shortlist of players.

You can check the FULL LIST below.

A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players and three players from Associate Nations will be up for grabs in the auction. INR 2 Crore is the highest base prize with Kedar Jadhav and Harbhajan Singh enlisting under it. Besides them, eight overseas players – Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy & Mark Wood have chosen to be slotted in the highest bracket as well.

12 players are in the auction list with a base price of INR 1.5 crore. Hanuma Vihari and Umesh Yadav are the two Indian players in the list of 11 cricketers with a base price of INR 1 crore.A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players and 3 players from Associate Nations will be up for grabs in the VIVO IPL 2021 Player Auction in Chennai.

The Auction will start at 15:00 IST.

