IPL 2021 Auctions: Glenn Continues to Max Well Despite Diminishing Returns in IPL Glenn Maxwell could not have performed any worse than he did for Kings XI Punjab in the last edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in UAE in 2020. He was in horrendous form, could hardly lay bat to ball and did not have even one innings of note in the entire competition. And yet he was purchased for a massive INR 14.25 crore by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2021 Auctions making him the third-most expensive player this season and the most expensive batting all-rounder.

Glenn Maxwell could not have performed any worse than he did for Kings XI Punjab in the last edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in UAE in 2020. He was in horrendous form, could hardly lay bat to ball and did not have even one innings of note in the entire competition. KXIP persisted with him right till the end but he disappointed time and time again. The Australian all-rounder had not only let the team down but done massive damage to the brand MAXWELL, considered as one of the most destructive batsmen in international cricket. Not surprisingly, he was released by the franchise ahead of the 2021 Auctions. It was widely believed that he had severely dented his market value and would not attract the big moolah in Chennai.

Maxwell stunned everyone. As he has done on numerous occasions with the bat in the past when one least expects him to! He was purchased for a massive INR 14.25 crore by Royal Challengers Bangalore making him the third-most expensive player at the auction and the most expensive batting all-rounder. It gets better. He beat his own previous best at the auctions - INR 10.75 crore (Kings XI Punjab) just last season in 2020.

Clearly Maxwell's X-Factor and his ability to win matches for his team from hopeless situations and his past record in the IPL, other domestic leagues and for Australia both in T20 and ODI cricket has weighed in heavily with the analysts, coaches and team owners who have ignored his form in the last season and bid heavily for the Australian all-rounder. First, let us see some of the numbers which stand out in Maxwell's career and make him the destructive batsman he is.

Maxwell's batting strike rate of 125.43 is the second-highest (min. 1000 runs) in the history of ODI cricket only after Andre Russell. Chasing 303 against England in the series decider in Manchester, just ahead of IPL 2020, he walked out to bat at a hopeless 73 for 5 and blasted 108 off just 90 deliveries including 7 sixes to take Australia to a thrilling victory. Maxwell smashed a 51-ball hundred against Sri Lanka at the SCG in the 2015 World Cup which remains the fastest ODI hundred by an Australian.

Maxwell has an excellent record for Australia in T20I cricket with an aggregate of 1687 runs in 60 innings at an average of just over 33. He has amassed three hundreds and has the highest strike rate (min.1000 runs) of 157.95 in T20I cricket history! Overall he has played 301 T20 matches and scored 6581 runs at a strike rate of 152.05 making him one of the most dangerous lower-order batsman in the format's history!

Maxwell had a fine season for Melbourne Stars in the 2020-21 Big Bash League smashing 379 runs in 13 innings at an average of 31.58 and strike rate of 143.56 including 3 fifties. He hammered 66 off 41 balls against Sydney Sixers in Melbourne on Australia Day and had blasted 70 off just 37 deliveries against Hobart Hurricanes earlier in the tournament.

Thus, it is actually not surprising that in spite of a very poor IPL in 2020, Maxwell has attracted the big bucks at the auctions this year.

However, it is interesting to see the correlation or the lack of it between Maxwell's rising fortunes and his diminishing returns with the bat in the IPL itself.

2013

Mumbai Indians paid INR 5.32 crore for Maxwell in his second season at the IPL in 2013. He could not make much of the three opportunities he got in the Ricky Ponting led side in the edition. Maxwell scored just 36 runs in the three innings he batted at a strike rate of 133.33. He bowled just 12 balls and conceded 23 runs. With unimpressive returns and other great overseas stars in the squad - Malinga, Johnson, Dwayne Smith and Pollard amongst others - Maxwell did not get a long run in the tournament.

2014

This was one of the two seasons when Maxwell showed his true class and pedigree with the bat. He was in scintillating form in the tournament smashing 552 runs in 16 matches at a mind blowing strike rate of 187.75 including 4 fifties. He was the highest scorer for Kings XI Punjab in the season and the third-highest overall. It was mainly due to his efforts that KXIP made it to the final of the competition - their best finish in the IPL ever.

One of his best knocks in the season came against Chennai Super Kings - Maxwell smashed them for 95 off just 43 deliveries helping KXIP chase down 206 with 7 deliveries remaining. Maxwell had exceeded expectations in the season. It was one of the best batting displays by any batsman in a season of the tournament. KXIP had the money's worth - they had paid INR 6 crore for the season.

2018

It was not a surprise that the Daredevils purchased Maxwell for INR 9 crore in 2018. He had a super season in 2017 scoring 310 runs at a strike rate of 173.18 while also picking 7 wickets at an economy rate of 6.57 in the tournament - it was his best all-round show in the IPL. However, the Australian was a big disappointment in the season itself scoring just 169 runs at an average of 14.08. His bowling outdid his batting in the season - Maxwell picked 5 wickets and conceded 8.25 runs per over. Overall, it was an under-par performance by Maxwell in 2018.

2020

Kings XI Punjab bought Maxwell for INR 10.75 crore ahead of IPL 13. The Australian maverick batsman had missed the last edition of the IPL but was in exhilarating form in international T20I cricket having blasted a hundred and two fifties at a strike rate of 183.33 for Australia in 2019. But in what turned out to be the biggest flop show ever in the IPL, Maxwell failed miserably with the bat in the season. He could muster just 108 runs in 13 matches at a strike rate of 101.88. Maxwell, the destructive power hitter could not hit even one solitary six in the entire tournament.

2021

RCB have paid big bucks for Maxwell this season despite his no-show last season. They have paid for his reputation, past record, form for Australia and in the recently concluded Big Bash league. It is a calculated gamble by Virat Kohli and his think tank. If matches are held in Bengaluru, with the smaller dimensions of the ground and the heavy atmosphere due to the city's altitude, Maxwell could just be the X-Factor RCB are looking for in the lower-middle order.

To conclude, barring 2014 and 2017, Maxwell hasn't done justice to his reputation, ability and talent. He has still continued to attract the big moolah due to his efforts for Australia and other T20 performances around the world. Will the Australian live up to his billing this time around?​