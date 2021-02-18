IPL 2021 Auctions: Bowling All-Rounder K Gowtham Becomes Most Expensive Uncapped Player in IPL Auctions History Krishnappa Gowtham, the off spinner and hard-hitting lower-order batsman from Karnataka, was purchased by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for a big sum of ₹ 9.25 crores making him the most expensive uncapped player in IPL history.

Gowtham has an economy rate of 7.6 having picked 41 wickets and a batting strike rate of 159.24 in T20 cricket. He made his first-class debut back in 2012 against Uttar Pradesh and has a hundred to his credit. He has an excellent record with the ball too picking 166 wickets in 42 first-class matches at an average of 23.98.

Gowtham is a seen as a T20 specialist and has attracted big money in previous auctions too - he was bought for a sum of ₹ 6.2 crore in the 2018 Auctions by Rajasthan Royals. He was bought by the Mumbai Indians for ₹ 2 crore in 2017.

The off spinner was in good form with the ball in the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy - his best performance came against Jammu and Kashmir in Bengaluru where he returned with 2-13 in 4 overs.

Gowtham gave a glimpse of his power-hitting in a Karnataka Premier League (KPL) match for Bellary Tuskers against Shivamogga Lions in 2019 where he smashed a brilliant 134 off just 56 deliveries and also returned with 8 wickets conceding just 15 runs in his spell.