IPL 2021 Auctions: Moeen Ali Bought By CSK At 3.5 Times The Base Price For Rs 7 Crore

Moeen Ali's cameo against India in the second innings of the second Test in Chennai may not have gone in vain. Although England were thrashed by 317 runs in the match, Ali's 18-ball 43 which included 5 sixes gave a glimpse of his prowess as a destructive lower order batsman. Being a more than useful bowler with his intelligent off-spin, Ali is a sought after all-rounder in any format with the experience of playing 167 T20 matches across various T20 leagues around the world.

It was not surprising then that Ali was bought by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for three and a half times his base price (of Rs 3.5 crore) for Rs 7 crore at the Auctions. CSK were in search of an overseas batting all-rounder who could also up the ante in the first half of their innings - a facet of their game they have struggled with in the recent editions. The England all-rounder has a strike rate of 140.18 in T20 cricket. He is also very restrictive with an economy rate of just 7.68.

Ali has played in three seasons of the IPL from 2018 to 2020. He gave his finest performance in 2019 when he scored 220 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 165.41 and picked 6 wickets with a brilliant economy rate of 6.76 for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Ali has played 34 T20Is for England to go with the 61 Tests and 106 ODIs he has represented his country in. He has a knack of breaking partnerships in limited overs cricket and bowls a disciplined line and length keeping the batsmen on a tight leash. He can be used as a floater in the line-up and is capable of some destructive hitting.