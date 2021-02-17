IPL 2021 Auctions: Mystery Spinners Who Have Started Bidding Wars in IPL Auctions

- 3rd T20I - 14 Feb, 2021Match Ended164/8(20.0) RR 8.2
SA
PAK169/6(18.4) RR 9.05
Pakistan beat South Africa by 4 wickets
- 2nd T20I - 13 Feb, 2021Match Ended144/7(20.0) RR 7.2
PAK
SA145/4(16.2) RR 8.88
South Africa beat Pakistan by 6 wickets
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 1st Test - 2 Mar, TueUp Next
AFG
ZIM
11:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st T20I - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
WI
SL
03:30 IST - Antigua
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 6 Mar, SatUp Next
WI
SL
03:30 IST - Antigua
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
08:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 8 Mar, MonUp Next
WI
SL
03:30 IST - Antigua
- 1st ODI - 10 Mar, WedUp Next
WI
SL
19:00 IST - Antigua
- 2nd Test - 10 Mar, WedUp Next
AFG
ZIM
11:30 IST - Dubai
- 2nd ODI - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
WI
SL
19:00 IST - Antigua
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
WI
SL
23:00 IST - Antigua
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
AFG
ZIM
14:30 IST - Dubai
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 19 Mar, FriUp Next
AFG
ZIM
14:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
AFG
ZIM
14:30 IST - Dubai
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st Test - 21 Mar, SunUp Next
WI
SL
19:30 IST - Antigua
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 2nd Test - 29 Mar, MonUp Next
WI
SL
19:30 IST - Antigua
- 2nd T20I - 30 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 3rd T20I - 1 Apr, ThuUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 1st ODI - 2 Apr, FriUp Next
SA
PAK
16:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd ODI - 4 Apr, SunUp Next
SA
PAK
16:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 3rd ODI - 7 Apr, WedUp Next
SA
PAK
16:30 IST - Centurion
- 1st T20I - 10 Apr, SatUp Next
SA
PAK
21:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd T20I - 12 Apr, MonUp Next
SA
PAK
21:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 3rd T20I - 14 Apr, WedUp Next
SA
PAK
21:30 IST - Centurion
- 4th T20I - 16 Apr, FriUp Next
SA
PAK
21:30 IST - Centurion
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 4 Jun, FriUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Capelle
- 2nd ODI - 7 Jun, MonUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST -
- 3rd ODI - 9 Jun, WedUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST -
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 11 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 2nd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 3rd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 1st T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Dublin
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 2nd T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd T20I - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 1st ODI - 6 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd ODI - 8 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd ODI - 11 Aug, WedUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 1st T20I - 15 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 2nd T20I - 17 Aug, TueUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd T20I - 20 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
IPL 2021 Auctions: Mystery Spinners Who Have Started Bidding Wars in IPL Auctions
There is something about unknown spinners with unorthodox actions that has captured the imagination of IPL franchises, strategists and owners. From Varun Chakravarthy to Murugan Ashwin, from Shivil Kaushik to Mahipal Lomror - it is an interesting list. We look at some mystery spinners from the past who have started bidding wars and some who might attract big prices in the IPL 2021 Auctions tomorrow.
- Nikhil Narain
- Updated: February 17, 2021, 4:12 PM IST
There is something about unknown spinners with unorthodox actions that has captured the imagination of IPL franchises, strategists and owners. From Varun Chakravarthy to Murugan Ashwin, from Shivil Kaushik to K.C Cariappa - it is an interesting list. We look at some mystery spinners from the past who have started bidding wars and some who might attract big prices in the IPL 2021 Auctions tomorrow.
IPL 2021: Gautam Gambhir Names Players Who Could Turn Things Around for KXIP
1. Murugan Ashwin
From the same state as his more famous namesake, Murugan, a leg break/googly spinner was bought by Rising Pune Supergiant for Rs 4.5 crore in 2016, which was 45 times his base price in the auction.
2. Sachithra Senanayake
Kolkata Knight Riders purchased the mystery off spinner from Sri Lanka for the 2013 edition of the IPL at a price of Rs 3.3 crore. Senanayake was known to have one of the better carrom balls and KKR went for the slow bowler despite having the great Sunil Narine in their unit.
3. Varun Chakravarthy
Leg break and googly specialist, Varun Chakravarthy was an architect who switched to cricket to follow his passion. Kings XI Punjab outbid KKR in the 2019 Auctions to buy the mystery spinner for a sum of Rs 8.4 crore. He has a quirky action a bit similar to Ajantha Mendis. He was the highest wicket-taker for Tamil Nadu in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018-19.
4. Shivil Kaushik
Shivil Kaushik, a left-arm mystery spinner was bought at his base price of Rs 10 lakh in 2016 by Gujarat Lions. Kaushik is a left-arm wrist spinner, popularly known as Chinaman. With an action similar to Paul Adams, Kaushik was spotted by some talent scouts when he was playing for Hubli Tigers in the Karnataka Premier League.
IPL 2021 Auctions: The 10 Most Expensive Buys in IPL Auction History
5. K.C Cariappa
K.C Cariappa is a mystery leg spinner with variations such as the googly, quicker ball, carrom ball and the off break who was bought by KKR in 2015 for Rs 2.4 crore.
6. Sandeep Lamichhane
Lamichhane became the first player from Nepal to be bought at the IPL Auction when he was purchased by Delhi Daredevils in 2018 for Rs 20 lakhs. He was the Player of the Tournament with 17 wickets at the 2018 WCL Division Two in Namibia. His stock delivery is the leg spinner but Lamichhane has a bagful of tricks up his sleeve.
7. Prayas Ray Barman
Prayas Ray Barman is a leg break bowler and googly bowler who was bought by the RCB for Rs 1.5 crore in December 2018 for the 2019 season. With not many leg spinners making the cut and rising to the national level for India lately, Barman is a star from Bengal and could attract big moolah at the 2021 Auctions.
8. Noor Ahmad
Left-arm wrist spinner or Chinaman, Noor Ahmad of Afghanistan is the youngest player who will be up for sale at the IPL 2021 Auctions at the base price of Rs 20 lakhs. A member of the under-19 team in Afghanistan in 2019, Ahmad represented the Melbourne Renegades in the 2020-2021 Big Bash League in Australia. Ahmad could attract high bids in the auctions.
9. Khrievitso Kense
At 16 years and 347 days, Khrievitso Kense is the youngest Indian player in the Auctions. Kense is a leg spinner from Nagaland who impressed in the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He would be a wicket-taking option in the middle overs and could be a big buy at the 2021 Auctions.
10. Kevin Koththigoda
Sri Lanka's 22 year old mystery spinner, is a leg break bowler whose unusual action puzzled batsmen in the recent Abu Dhabi T10 League. With such a deceptive action, Koththigoda could attract a huge sum in the IPL 2021 Auctions.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking