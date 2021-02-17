IPL 2021 Auctions: Mystery Spinners Who Have Started Bidding Wars in IPL Auctions There is something about unknown spinners with unorthodox actions that has captured the imagination of IPL franchises, strategists and owners. From Varun Chakravarthy to Murugan Ashwin, from Shivil Kaushik to Mahipal Lomror - it is an interesting list. We look at some mystery spinners from the past who have started bidding wars and some who might attract big prices in the IPL 2021 Auctions tomorrow.

There is something about unknown spinners with unorthodox actions that has captured the imagination of IPL franchises, strategists and owners. From Varun Chakravarthy to Murugan Ashwin, from Shivil Kaushik to K.C Cariappa - it is an interesting list. We look at some mystery spinners from the past who have started bidding wars and some who might attract big prices in the IPL 2021 Auctions tomorrow.

IPL 2021: Gautam Gambhir Names Players Who Could Turn Things Around for KXIP

1. Murugan Ashwin

From the same state as his more famous namesake, Murugan, a leg break/googly spinner was bought by Rising Pune Supergiant for Rs 4.5 crore in 2016, which was 45 times his base price in the auction.

2. Sachithra Senanayake

Kolkata Knight Riders purchased the mystery off spinner from Sri Lanka for the 2013 edition of the IPL at a price of Rs 3.3 crore. Senanayake was known to have one of the better carrom balls and KKR went for the slow bowler despite having the great Sunil Narine in their unit.

3. Varun Chakravarthy

Leg break and googly specialist, Varun Chakravarthy was an architect who switched to cricket to follow his passion. Kings XI Punjab outbid KKR in the 2019 Auctions to buy the mystery spinner for a sum of Rs 8.4 crore. He has a quirky action a bit similar to Ajantha Mendis. He was the highest wicket-taker for Tamil Nadu in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018-19.

4. Shivil Kaushik

Shivil Kaushik, a left-arm mystery spinner was bought at his base price of Rs 10 lakh in 2016 by Gujarat Lions. Kaushik is a left-arm wrist spinner, popularly known as Chinaman. With an action similar to Paul Adams, Kaushik was spotted by some talent scouts when he was playing for Hubli Tigers in the Karnataka Premier League.

IPL 2021 Auctions: The 10 Most Expensive Buys in IPL Auction History

5. K.C Cariappa

K.C Cariappa is a mystery leg spinner with variations such as the googly, quicker ball, carrom ball and the off break who was bought by KKR in 2015 for Rs 2.4 crore.

6. Sandeep Lamichhane

Lamichhane became the first player from Nepal to be bought at the IPL Auction when he was purchased by Delhi Daredevils in 2018 for Rs 20 lakhs. He was the Player of the Tournament with 17 wickets at the 2018 WCL Division Two in Namibia. His stock delivery is the leg spinner but Lamichhane has a bagful of tricks up his sleeve.

7. Prayas Ray Barman

Prayas Ray Barman is a leg break bowler and googly bowler who was bought by the RCB for Rs 1.5 crore in December 2018 for the 2019 season. With not many leg spinners making the cut and rising to the national level for India lately, Barman is a star from Bengal and could attract big moolah at the 2021 Auctions.

8. Noor Ahmad

Left-arm wrist spinner or Chinaman, Noor Ahmad of Afghanistan is the youngest player who will be up for sale at the IPL 2021 Auctions at the base price of Rs 20 lakhs. A member of the under-19 team in Afghanistan in 2019, Ahmad represented the Melbourne Renegades in the 2020-2021 Big Bash League in Australia. Ahmad could attract high bids in the auctions.

9. Khrievitso Kense

At 16 years and 347 days, Khrievitso Kense is the youngest Indian player in the Auctions. Kense is a leg spinner from Nagaland who impressed in the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He would be a wicket-taking option in the middle overs and could be a big buy at the 2021 Auctions.

10. Kevin Koththigoda

Sri Lanka's 22 year old mystery spinner, is a leg break bowler whose unusual action puzzled batsmen in the recent Abu Dhabi T10 League. With such a deceptive action, Koththigoda could attract a huge sum in the IPL 2021 Auctions.