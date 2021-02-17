IPL 2021 Auctions: Six Players who Never Represented Their Home States/Cities in IPL Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is from Jharkhand but there has never been a team from the state. Alternately, Sachin Tendulkar, a Bombay-boy always played for Mumbai Indians.

There is no doubt that collectively we root for India as one when the sport is played internationally. But the Indian Premier League (IPL) is a different feeling. People are divided into fan groups based on their preferred players playing for a team or teams that represent their home states. While fans have an option to choose who to root for, the players don’t always have a choice. For one thing, there have been thirteen teams, which means only thirteen states/cities are represented.

This means a lot of players may not even have a team of their state to represent like Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is from Jharkhand but there has never been a team from the state. Alternately, Sachin Tendulkar, a Bombay-boy always played for Mumbai Indians.

However, there are some players who have teams from their home cities/states but have been chosen by other states in IPL auctions. With the auction for IPL 2021 slated on February 18,there might be shuffle but major players are likely to remain in their home teams.

Here are six players who never got a chance to represent their home in massively popular series. Here's a look at them:

1. Jaspreet Bumrah:Born in a Punjabi family in Gujarat, Bumrah could possibly have two home states. However,the pacer never got a chance to play for Kings X1 Punjab (KXIP) or Gujarat Lions (now defunct). The 19-year-old Bumrah kick-started his journey with Mumbai Indians in 2012 and has been playing for them ever since.

2. Harbhajan Singh:The ‘turbanator hails from Jalandhar and has played for two teams over his IPL career. First, for Mumbai Indians and then got reshuffled in the auction of IPL 11th season to Chennai Super Kings.But rumours are abound as KXIP doesn’t have an off-spinner, they might just bid for the bowler.

3.Shreyas Iyer:The batsman started his IPL career in 2015 with Delhi Capitals and now leads the team as captain. However, the player originally hails from Mumbai and it is unlikely he would be leaving the DC any time as the team has performed phenomenally under him.

4. Virat Kohli:The Delhi boy, and then Team India Captain has been playing with Royal Challengers Bangalore since the inception of IPL. The RCB captain is also not likely to move teams any time soon.

5.Deepak Chahar:The player was born in Agra, Uttar Pradesh but represents Rajasthan in domestic cricket. He was in Rajasthan Royals but never got to be in the playing X1.Eventually, he played for Rising Pune Supergiants (defunct) and currently plays for CSK.

6.Dinesh Kartik:The Chennai resident has played for six different states/cities, but never for his hometown. The roadblock was the presence of another successful wicketkeeper-batsman, Dhoni.