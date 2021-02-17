IPL 2021 Auctions: The 10 Most Expensive Buys in IPL Auction History The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) gets underway in India from early April. Ahead of the mega tournament the big auctions will take place in Chennai on Thursday, the 18th of February. There have been some big buys at the auctions over the years - some expected and a few surprises. We look at the 10 Most Expensive Buys in the history of IPL Auctions.

1. Yuvraj Singh - INR 16 Crore (Delhi Daredevils) in 2015 Yuvraj Singh was purchased for a stunning amount of Rs 15 crore by Delhi Daredevils in 2015. However the Indian superstar did not have a great season and scored just 248 runs in 14 matches at an average of 19.07 and strike rate of 118.09 with two fifties. 2. Pat Cummins - INR 15.5 Crore (Kolkata Knight Riders) in 2020 The great Australian fast bowler, Pat Cummins, broke the record of Ben Stokes set three years ago and became the most expensive overseas buy in the history of the IPL Auctions when he was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 15.5 crore. 3. Ben Stokes - INR 14.5 Crore (Rising Pune Supergiant) in 2017 Ben Stokes became the most expensive overseas player in the history of the IPL Auctions when he was purchased by Pune Supergiants for a whopping Rs 14.5 crore in 2017. Stokes had already produced many great performances with the bat and ball and was recognized as one of the premier all-rounders in the world. He remained the most expensive foreign buy till Pat Cummins broke his record in 2020. 4. Yuvraj Singh - INR 14 Crore (Royal Challengers Bangalore) in 2014 Yuvraj Singh played a pivotal role with the bat in two of India's historical triumphs in world tournaments - the 2007 World T20 and the 2011 World Cup. It was not surprising then that Royal Challengers Bangalore bought him at a record price (then the highest ever price in IPL Auction History) of Rs 14 crore. IPL 2021: English Players Could Miss New Zealand Series in June, Dates Likely to Clash With Knockouts