CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » IPL 2021 Auctions: The 10 Most Expensive Buys in IPL Auction History

IPL 2021 Auctions: The 10 Most Expensive Buys in IPL Auction History

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) gets underway in India from early April. Ahead of the mega tournament the big auctions will take place in Chennai on Thursday, the 18th of February. There have been some big buys at the auctions over the years - some expected and a few surprises. We look at the 10 Most Expensive Buys in the history of IPL Auctions.

IPL 2021 Auctions: The 10 Most Expensive Buys in IPL Auction History

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) gets underway in India from early April. Ahead of the mega tournament the big auctions will take place in Chennai on Thursday, the 18th of February. There have been some big buys at the auctions over the years - some expected and a few surprises. We look at the 10 Most Expensive Buys in the history of IPL Auctions.

IPL Player Auction 2021: Available Budget & Remaining Player Slots of All Teams

1. Yuvraj Singh - INR 16 Crore (Delhi Daredevils) in 2015

Yuvraj Singh was purchased for a stunning amount of Rs 15 crore by Delhi Daredevils in 2015. However the Indian superstar did not have a great season and scored just 248 runs in 14 matches at an average of 19.07 and strike rate of 118.09 with two fifties.

2. Pat Cummins - INR 15.5 Crore (Kolkata Knight Riders) in 2020

The great Australian fast bowler, Pat Cummins, broke the record of Ben Stokes set three years ago and became the most expensive overseas buy in the history of the IPL Auctions when he was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 15.5 crore.

3. Ben Stokes - INR 14.5 Crore (Rising Pune Supergiant) in 2017

Ben Stokes became the most expensive overseas player in the history of the IPL Auctions when he was purchased by Pune Supergiants for a whopping Rs 14.5 crore in 2017. Stokes had already produced many great performances with the bat and ball and was recognized as one of the premier all-rounders in the world. He remained the most expensive foreign buy till Pat Cummins broke his record in 2020.

4. Yuvraj Singh - INR 14 Crore (Royal Challengers Bangalore) in 2014

Yuvraj Singh played a pivotal role with the bat in two of India's historical triumphs in world tournaments - the 2007 World T20 and the 2011 World Cup. It was not surprising then that Royal Challengers Bangalore bought him at a record price (then the highest ever price in IPL Auction History) of Rs 14 crore.

IPL 2021: English Players Could Miss New Zealand Series in June, Dates Likely to Clash With Knockouts

5. Ben Stokes - INR 12.5 Crore (Rajasthan Royals) in 2018

Stokes, like Yuvraj Singh, attracted a second huge sum at the IPL Auctions - this time from Rajasthan Royals for the 2018 season. Stokes, by then had stamped his authority as the most sought after all-rounder in international cricket.

6. Dinesh Karthik - INR 12.5 Crore (Delhi Daredevils) in 2014

Dinesh Karthik had scored 510 runs in 19 matches in the 2013 edition of the IPL - not surprisingly there was massive bidding for the wicket-keeper batsman in the next auctions with finally the Daredevils purchasing him for Rs 12.5 crore.

7. Jaydev Unadkat - INR 11.5 Crore (Rajasthan Royals) in 2018

Jaydev Unadkat had a brilliant 2017 season picking 24 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 13.41 and strike rate of 11.45. He was also phenomenally restrictive going at just 7.02 runs per over. He was a favourite amongst the franchises in the 2018 auction and finally was sold to the Royals for Rs 11.5 crore.

8. Gautam Gambhir - INR 11.4 Crore (Kolkata Knight Riders) in 2011

India international, Gautam Gambhir was one of the best openers in limited overs' cricket and had scored 277 runs at an average of almost 31 the previous IPL season. Gambhir had a good season for KKR in 2011 aggregating 378 runs in 15 matches playing the role of the anchor for the team.

9. KL Rahul - INR 11 Crore (Kings XI Punjab) in 2018

KL Rahul did not let KXIP down and was their highest scorer in 2018 with 659 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 158.41. He was very consistent and registered 6 fifties in the tournament. This unique ability to score big runs at a very high rate made him a doubly dangerous batsman in the format.

10. Glenn Maxwell - INR 10.75 Crore (Kings XI Punjab) in 2020

Glenn Maxwell was one of the colossal failures in the 2020 season scoring just 108 runs in 13 matches at a poor strike rate of 101.88 for Kings XI Punjab in 2020. He could not live upto his reputation and price and did not hit even a single six in the season.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches