IPL 2021 Auctions: The 10 Most Expensive Buys in IPL Auction History

- 3rd T20I - 14 Feb, 2021Match Ended164/8(20.0) RR 8.2
SA
PAK169/6(18.4) RR 9.05
Pakistan beat South Africa by 4 wickets
- 2nd T20I - 13 Feb, 2021Match Ended144/7(20.0) RR 7.2
PAK
SA145/4(16.2) RR 8.88
South Africa beat Pakistan by 6 wickets
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 1st Test - 2 Mar, TueUp Next
AFG
ZIM
11:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st T20I - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
WI
SL
03:30 IST - Antigua
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 6 Mar, SatUp Next
WI
SL
03:30 IST - Antigua
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
08:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 8 Mar, MonUp Next
WI
SL
03:30 IST - Antigua
- 1st ODI - 10 Mar, WedUp Next
WI
SL
19:00 IST - Antigua
- 2nd Test - 10 Mar, WedUp Next
AFG
ZIM
11:30 IST - Dubai
- 2nd ODI - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
WI
SL
19:00 IST - Antigua
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
WI
SL
23:00 IST - Antigua
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
AFG
ZIM
14:30 IST - Dubai
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 19 Mar, FriUp Next
AFG
ZIM
14:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
AFG
ZIM
14:30 IST - Dubai
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st Test - 21 Mar, SunUp Next
WI
SL
19:30 IST - Antigua
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 2nd Test - 29 Mar, MonUp Next
WI
SL
19:30 IST - Antigua
- 2nd T20I - 30 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 3rd T20I - 1 Apr, ThuUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 1st ODI - 2 Apr, FriUp Next
SA
PAK
16:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd ODI - 4 Apr, SunUp Next
SA
PAK
16:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 3rd ODI - 7 Apr, WedUp Next
SA
PAK
16:30 IST - Centurion
- 1st T20I - 10 Apr, SatUp Next
SA
PAK
21:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd T20I - 12 Apr, MonUp Next
SA
PAK
21:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 3rd T20I - 14 Apr, WedUp Next
SA
PAK
21:30 IST - Centurion
- 4th T20I - 16 Apr, FriUp Next
SA
PAK
21:30 IST - Centurion
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 4 Jun, FriUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Capelle
- 2nd ODI - 7 Jun, MonUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST -
- 3rd ODI - 9 Jun, WedUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST -
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 11 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 2nd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 3rd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 1st T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Dublin
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 2nd T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd T20I - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 1st ODI - 6 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd ODI - 8 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd ODI - 11 Aug, WedUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 1st T20I - 15 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 2nd T20I - 17 Aug, TueUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd T20I - 20 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
IPL 2021 Auctions: The 10 Most Expensive Buys in IPL Auction History
The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) gets underway in India from early April. Ahead of the mega tournament the big auctions will take place in Chennai on Thursday, the 18th of February. There have been some big buys at the auctions over the years - some expected and a few surprises. We look at the 10 Most Expensive Buys in the history of IPL Auctions.
- Nikhil Narain
- Updated: February 17, 2021, 1:24 PM IST
IPL Player Auction 2021: Available Budget & Remaining Player Slots of All Teams
1. Yuvraj Singh - INR 16 Crore (Delhi Daredevils) in 2015
Yuvraj Singh was purchased for a stunning amount of Rs 15 crore by Delhi Daredevils in 2015. However the Indian superstar did not have a great season and scored just 248 runs in 14 matches at an average of 19.07 and strike rate of 118.09 with two fifties.
2. Pat Cummins - INR 15.5 Crore (Kolkata Knight Riders) in 2020
The great Australian fast bowler, Pat Cummins, broke the record of Ben Stokes set three years ago and became the most expensive overseas buy in the history of the IPL Auctions when he was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 15.5 crore.
3. Ben Stokes - INR 14.5 Crore (Rising Pune Supergiant) in 2017
Ben Stokes became the most expensive overseas player in the history of the IPL Auctions when he was purchased by Pune Supergiants for a whopping Rs 14.5 crore in 2017. Stokes had already produced many great performances with the bat and ball and was recognized as one of the premier all-rounders in the world. He remained the most expensive foreign buy till Pat Cummins broke his record in 2020.
4. Yuvraj Singh - INR 14 Crore (Royal Challengers Bangalore) in 2014
Yuvraj Singh played a pivotal role with the bat in two of India's historical triumphs in world tournaments - the 2007 World T20 and the 2011 World Cup. It was not surprising then that Royal Challengers Bangalore bought him at a record price (then the highest ever price in IPL Auction History) of Rs 14 crore.
IPL 2021: English Players Could Miss New Zealand Series in June, Dates Likely to Clash With Knockouts
Stokes, like Yuvraj Singh, attracted a second huge sum at the IPL Auctions - this time from Rajasthan Royals for the 2018 season. Stokes, by then had stamped his authority as the most sought after all-rounder in international cricket.
6. Dinesh Karthik - INR 12.5 Crore (Delhi Daredevils) in 2014
Dinesh Karthik had scored 510 runs in 19 matches in the 2013 edition of the IPL - not surprisingly there was massive bidding for the wicket-keeper batsman in the next auctions with finally the Daredevils purchasing him for Rs 12.5 crore.
7. Jaydev Unadkat - INR 11.5 Crore (Rajasthan Royals) in 2018
Jaydev Unadkat had a brilliant 2017 season picking 24 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 13.41 and strike rate of 11.45. He was also phenomenally restrictive going at just 7.02 runs per over. He was a favourite amongst the franchises in the 2018 auction and finally was sold to the Royals for Rs 11.5 crore.
8. Gautam Gambhir - INR 11.4 Crore (Kolkata Knight Riders) in 2011
India international, Gautam Gambhir was one of the best openers in limited overs' cricket and had scored 277 runs at an average of almost 31 the previous IPL season. Gambhir had a good season for KKR in 2011 aggregating 378 runs in 15 matches playing the role of the anchor for the team.
9. KL Rahul - INR 11 Crore (Kings XI Punjab) in 2018
KL Rahul did not let KXIP down and was their highest scorer in 2018 with 659 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 158.41. He was very consistent and registered 6 fifties in the tournament. This unique ability to score big runs at a very high rate made him a doubly dangerous batsman in the format.
10. Glenn Maxwell - INR 10.75 Crore (Kings XI Punjab) in 2020
Glenn Maxwell was one of the colossal failures in the 2020 season scoring just 108 runs in 13 matches at a poor strike rate of 101.88 for Kings XI Punjab in 2020. He could not live upto his reputation and price and did not hit even a single six in the season.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking