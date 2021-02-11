- 1st Test - 05 - 09 Feb, 2021Match Ended578/10(190.1) RR 3.04178/10(46.3) RR 3.83
IPL 2021 Auctions: This 42-Year Old Will be Available; Anyone Interested?
IPL and certainly T20 Cricket is a young man's game, says who? Here is a guy who is 42-year-old who has made himself available for IPL 2021 and also entered the history books, for he will be the oldest cricketer ever to be auctioned in cash-rich league's history.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: February 11, 2021, 4:58 PM IST
IPL and certainly T20 Cricket is a young man's game, says who? Here is a guy who is 42-year-old who has made himself available for IPL 2021 and also entered the history books, for he will be the oldest cricketer ever to be auctioned in cash-rich league's history.
ALSO READ - India vs England: Big Blow to Team India's Chances as Star All-rounder Ruled Out - Report
Nayan Doshi, son of former India spinner Dilip Doshi, wants to make his father proud and hasn't given up on his career. He also has some IPL experience playing for Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2010 and 2011 respectively. His domestic record is also very impressive. He has played 70 first class matches and picked up 166 wickets with his left-arm spin. He has also featured in 74 List A Games and scalped 64 wickets. In domestic T20 games, Doshi has picked up 68 wickets from 52 matches, at an excellent average of 16.80 and a miserly economy rate of just 6.80.
ALSO READ - India vs England: Tendulkar-Cook Trophy? Monty Panesar Suggests Test Series be Renamed
“I am ready, and I am bowling the best. I love the game, and I want a chance to prove myself again. When it comes to cricket, I want my dad to see and check (how I am performing). I decided in January that I am going to start playing again. My dad gave me a couple of weeks. I wouldn’t take too many opinions. My dad being my dad, if I wasn’t bowling up to the mark, he would just say ‘don’t do this,” said Doshi to Sportskeeda.
The auction will happen on February 18 and will see a plethora of stars going under the hammer including the likes of Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell. Fans will also keep an eye out for Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun and cricketer Sreesanth.
