IPL 2021 Auctions: Who is Hugh Edmeades - the IPL 2021 Auctioneer?

The excitement is all set to return to India. The biggest T20 domestic league in the world - the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be staged in India in early April after being hosted by UAE in 2020. The 14th edition of the IPL will see superstars from all over the world compete against one another in the mega event. But before that there is the minor task of finalizing the squads which will be completed at the IPL 2021 Auctions in Chennai on the 18th of February.

There are a lot of big and important people at the auctions - from team owners ranging from industrialists, film stars and politicians to strategists, ex-players, famous coaches and analysts. But amongst all these the person who is the master of the show, on whose shoulders lies the responsibility of carrying out the auctions and calling out the several hundred names one after the other patiently but firmly, is the auctioneer.

So who is the auctioneer for the 2021 Auctions?

Hugh Edmeades will be the man running the show in Chennai on Thursday. Edmeades is an international auctioneer and has conducted more than 2500 auctions in his 35 year career. Edmeades is a British international fine art, classic car and charity auctioneer and has sold in excess of 3 lakh lots for a sum in excess of 2.7 billion pounds.

Edmeades has experience in dealing with a range of items including paintings, fine furniture, ceramics & works of art, and film & sporting memorabilia. In 2004, he conducted the auction of 88 guitars belonging to Eric Clapton raising a total of $7,438,624. His other unusual highlights have included Daniel Craig’s Aston Martin DB10 from James Bond’s Spectre for £2,434,500 in 2016.

Edmeades has also conducted auctions for over 850 charity fundraisers in 30 cities across the world. He conducted the BBC's televised celebrity auction in aid of Children in Need in 2005 and in 2008 he was the auctioneer at the Nelson Mandela 90th Birthday Gala in London.

In 2018, Edmeades was appointed by the BCCI as the auctioneer for the 2019 IPL to become only the second person after Richard Madley to have the privilege of conducting the prestigious IPL Auction.