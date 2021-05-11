- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL167/3(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 11
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
- Match 40 - 11 May, TueUp Next
DC
RR
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 41 - 12 May, WedUp Next
CSK
KKR
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
IPL 2021: Aussies in Quarantine Rattled by Falling Chinese Rocket Debris in Maldives
Nearly 37 Australian cricketers, officials and coaches were rattled by the sonic boom of Chinese rocket debris that crashed into the Indian Ocean on Sunday. The Aussies, including Test stars Steve Smith, David Warner and Pat Cummins, are quarantining at a resort here after the Indian Premier League (IPL) was postponed indefinitely due to bio-bubble breach.
Nearly 37 Australian cricketers, officials and coaches were rattled by the sonic boom of Chinese rocket debris that crashed into the Indian Ocean on Sunday. The Aussies, including Test stars Steve Smith, David Warner and Pat Cummins, are quarantining at a resort here after the Indian Premier League (IPL) was postponed indefinitely due to bio-bubble breach.
ALSO READ – World Test Championship Final: How Strong Indian Squad Could be, Wonders Parthiv Patel
“We heard the bang around 5.30 a.m. this morning (Sunday). Experts say the noise we heard is the crack in the atmosphere which sets off a wave of sound not the actual impact of the rocket,” Warner told The Australian from Maldives.
The contingent will fly back to Australia once it completes the quarantine period mandated by the country.
China had, on April 29, launched a module for setting up its first permanent space station in orbit and it was known that the rockets carrying the main module would re-enter earth’s atmosphere around Saturday or Sunday.
The China Manned Space Engineering Office had allayed global fears that the falling debris would cause any damage, saying that most of the debris “would burn up in the atmosphere”.
But the uncontrolled re-entry into the atmosphere, with some remnants falling at a few locations in Maldives, has drawn flak from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).
ALSO READ – ‘Consider Tour Over’ – India Players Testing Positive For COVID-19 Won’t Board Flight to England
Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had sent the Aussies to the Maldives as there is a ban on direct flights to Australia due to the Covid-19 situation in India. The Aussies will only leave for home when their government raises the travel ban.
Meanwhile, the only Aussie from the IPL, to be left in India is Mike Hussey, who had tested positive for Covid-19 the second time after getting a negative result. As soon as he returns to negative tests, he will be sent to the Maldives in a charter plane. For now he is quarantining in his Chennai hotel.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
PUN vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2902 May, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
-
RAJ vs HYD, IPL, 2021, Match 2802 May, 2021 DelhiRajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
-
CHE vs MUM, IPL, 2021, Match 2701 May, 2021 DelhiMumbai beat Chennai by 4 wickets
-
PUN vs BLR, IPL, 2021, Match 2630 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadPunjab Kings beat Bangalore by 34 runs
-
KOL vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2529 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
DC vs RR, IPL, 202111 May Tuesday 19:30 IST Eden Gardens, Kolkata
-
CSK vs KKR, IPL, 202112 May Wednesday 19:30 IST M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
-
MI vs PBKS, IPL, 202113 May Thursday 15:30 IST M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
-
SRH vs RR, IPL, 202113 May Thursday 19:30 IST Eden Gardens, Kolkata
-
RCB vs DC, IPL, 202114 May Friday 19:30 IST Eden Gardens, Kolkata Complete Schedule