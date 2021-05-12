IPL 2021: Australian Players To Receive Full Payment If Remainder of Season Is Cancelled

The Australian cricketers like David Warner, Pat Cummins and Steven Smith are set to receive their full payment for the IPL if the remainder of the tournament is cancelled. The various IPL franchises have got most of their players covered in case of a cancellation of the tournament under various insurance schemes and the Australian contingent is expected to bag their collective purse of $18 million in such a scenario.

Currently the Australian government and cricket board officials are working on a plan to get the 30-strong contingent of players, coaches and support staff safely back home to the country via Maldives. Australia’s borders open from the 15th of May and the BCCI and the IPL franchises are organizing charter flights for the return of the players back to their respective countries.

There have been three possible alternate venues which have done the rounds of the social media to host the remainder of the season with UAE emerging as the most likely option. The most likely window is between mid-September and mid-October just before the start of the World T20.

The ECB have already made it clear that they expected their players to be on national duty over the IPL whenever the cash-rich league is rescheduled later in the year. Cricket Australia have the month of September free of international commitments for now but may fill up the calendar in the coming months. They grant “No Objection” certificates for players to feature in the IPL as it is usually played during a mandated period of player leave every year mostly between April and May.

According to the Future Tours Programme (FTP), Australia is scheduled to tour the Caribbean in June and July before hosting Sri Lanka for a limited overs series just prior to the Wt20.

The various IPL franchises had taken out insurance policies to cover player salaries in 2011, paid out in three instalments in case they were unable to pay.

However, players like Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson will not be covered under the insurance policies as they left the IPL of their own accord.

