- Match 20 - 25 Apr, SunMatch Ended159/4(20.0) RR 7.95
DEL
HYD159/7(20.0) RR 7.95
Delhi tied with Hyderabad (Delhi win Super Over by 2 wickets)
- Match 19 - 25 Apr, SunMatch Ended191/4(20.0) RR 9.55
CHE
BLR122/9(20.0) RR 9.55
Chennai beat Bangalore by 69 runs
- Match 21 - 26 Apr, MonUp Next
PBKS
KKR
19:30 IST - Ahmedabad
- Match 22 - 27 Apr, TueUp Next
DC
RCB
19:30 IST - Ahmedabad
IPL 2021: Australia's Andrew Tye Pulls Out in Major Blow to Rajasthan Royals
Andrew Tye is the third overseas player to pull out of IPL 2021 for Rajasthan Royals.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 25, 2021, 5:06 PM IST
In another shocker of a news, Australia pacer Andrew Tye has pulled out of the IPL 2021. He reportedly flew back to Australia. This is not the first blow to Royals. Earlier Ben Stokes was also ruled out due to injury and then his compatriot Liam Livingstone too pulled out of the tournament. With this, they are now left with only four overseas players.
IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally
“Liam Livingstone has flown back home late last night, due to bubble fatigue accumulated over the past year. We understand and respect his decision, and will continue supporting him in any way we can,” the franchise said in a statement. The current overseas players playing for RR are Jos Buttler, Chris Morris, David Miller and Mustafizur Rahman.
ALSO READ: On This Day: MS Dhoni Blasts 70 off 34 Balls as CSK Defeat RCB by Five Wickets in IPL 2018
They also had Andrew Tye in their ranks.Rajasthan Royals have played five matches and won two. They started their tournament with a loss to Punjab Kings before bouncing back against Delhi Capitals. They then lost to Chennai Super Kings on Monday. And then went onto lose RCB before winning against KKR.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
DEL vs HYD, IPL, 2021, Match 2025 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi tied with Hyderabad (Delhi win Super Over by 2 wickets)
-
CHE vs BLR, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1925 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Bangalore by 69 runs
-
KOL vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1824 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiRajasthan beat Kolkata by 6 wickets
-
MUM vs PUN, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1723 Apr, 2021 ChennaiPunjab Kings beat Mumbai by 9 wickets
-
RAJ vs BLR, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1622 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiBangalore beat Rajasthan by 10 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
PBKS vs KKR, IPL, 202126 Apr Monday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
DC vs RCB, IPL, 202127 Apr Tuesday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
CSK vs SRH, IPL, 202128 Apr Wednesday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
MI vs RR, IPL, 202129 Apr Thursday 15:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
DC vs KKR, IPL, 202129 Apr Thursday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad Complete Schedule