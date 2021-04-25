IPL 2021: Australia's Andrew Tye Pulls Out in Major Blow to Rajasthan Royals

In another shocker of a news, Australia pacer Andrew Tye has pulled out of the IPL 2021. He reportedly flew back to Australia. This is not the first blow to Royals. Earlier Ben Stokes was also ruled out due to injury and then his compatriot Liam Livingstone too pulled out of the tournament. With this, they are now left with only four overseas players.

“Liam Livingstone has flown back home late last night, due to bubble fatigue accumulated over the past year. We understand and respect his decision, and will continue supporting him in any way we can,” the franchise said in a statement. The current overseas players playing for RR are Jos Buttler, Chris Morris, David Miller and Mustafizur Rahman.

They also had Andrew Tye in their ranks.Rajasthan Royals have played five matches and won two. They started their tournament with a loss to Punjab Kings before bouncing back against Delhi Capitals. They then lost to Chennai Super Kings on Monday. And then went onto lose RCB before winning against KKR.

