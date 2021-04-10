IPL 2021: Avesh Khan, Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan Star in DC's Win Over CSK

Blazing half-centuries from Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw helped Delhi Capitals make light work of a 189-run chase against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2021 match at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

A half century from Suresh Raina (54 off 36) and quick knocks from Sam Curran (34 off 15) and Moeen Ali (36 off 24) had powered CSK to 188 for 7 in 20 overs. Avesh Khan (2 for 23 in 4 overs) and Chris Woakes (2 for 18 in 3 overs) were terrific for DC in a high scoring game.

Shaw then slammed 72 off 38 while Dhawan made 85 off 54 as DC raced home in 18.4 overs.

The chase might have seemed steep on paper but once Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan set foot on the field, it appeared way too easy. CSK’s pacers at the top – Deepak Chahar and Sam Curran first, and then Shardul Thakur, kept feeding them hittable balls in the slot and the DC duo unleashed their shots. Gaps were pierced with ease, and boundaries flew off the bat as Delhi raced to 65 in the Power Play.

CSK’s only way back was through wickets but their fielders were not helping. Shaw was dropped twice off Moeen Ali; once on 38 by Mitchell Santner and then on 47 bu Ruturaj Gaikwad. Absolutely nothing went CSK’s way as Shaw completed his fifty off 27 balls while Dhawan went past his off 35 deliveries.

DC got past 100 in the 11th over, and on a track like Wankhede, the rest of the chase was a mere formality. Shaw eventually fell caught in the deep off Dwayne Bravo but it was too little too late for CSK. The 138-run opening stand had already done enough damage.

Dhawan had a century for the taking but fell 15 short in the 17th over lbw to Shardul Thakur.

Earlier, Sam Curran hammered 34 off 15 balls at the back-end of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) innings, including thrashing his older brother Tom for 16 runs in three balls in the 19th over, to help CSK reach 188/6 in their 20 overs.

The CSK innings was a roller-coaster as they began by losing two early wickets against a DC pace attack that missed the services of acclaimed internationals Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje (under quarantine), Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma (injury).

Faf du Plessis was out leg-before to pace bowler Avesh Khan while Ruturaj Gaikwad was caught in slips off the bowling of Chris Woakes.

Moeen Ali (36 off 24 balls) and Suresh Raina (54 off 36 balls) then resurrected the innings with a 53-run partnership for the third wicket with the former going after R Ashwin, hitting him for two successive sixes. However, Ashwin got the England left-hander out on the third ball as he went for a reverse sweep and was caught in the deep.

Raina then added 63 for the fourth wicket with Ambati Rayudu (23 off 16 balls) but a few quick wickets set CSK back. Rayudu was caught at long-off off the bowling of Tom Curran. Soon, the 16th over, bowled by Avesh, saw two important wickets.

Raina was run out following a mix-up with Ravindra Jadeja (26 not out off 17 balls) while skipper MS Dhoni was bowled by Avesh as he tried to pull him to fence but instead inside-edged the ball to stumps.

At 143/6 after 16 overs, getting close to 190 seemed distant if not impossible. However, Curran and Jadeja took 23 runs from Tom Curran’s fourth over, the innings’ 19th, to help CSK get to a big total.

(With IANS inputs)

