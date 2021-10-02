IPL 2021: Avesh Khan Clean Bowls Hardik Pandya Between his Legs With Searing Yorker

Avesh Khan headlined Delhi Capitals’s superb bowling effort with a three-for against Mumbai Indians. The main highlight, however, was his yorker to Hardik Pandya. As can be seen in a viral video which is circulating on internet, Pandya looks clueless and sees his stumps flying to amazement of TV commentators. Avesh had started the day on a positive note as he managed to remove skipper Rohit Sharma early but he kept his best for Pandya, bowling him between his legs.

Delhi seamer is currently second in the Orange Cap List; he was eight short of RCB’s Harshal Patel when the game started. By the time the first innings came to an end, he had closed the gap with three wickets for just 15 runs. He is now just five short from reclaiming the Orange Cap. WATCH how he bowled Pandya:

Avesh Khan has been the find of the Delhi franchise as IPL kicked off in April. He along with Arshdeep Singh are the two Indian pacers who will be garnering a lot of attention from the selectors as India begin a new phase in the shortest format of the game after T20 World Cup. Earlier, he had a great start to the day when he removed Rohit early, he then followed it up with crucial wickets of Hardik and Nathan Coulter Nile.

Avesh Khan Three-For Keeps Mumbai to Modest Total in Sharjah

Earlier A top-notch bowling performance by Avesh Khan (3/15) and Axar Patel (3/21) helped Delhi Capitals restrict Mumbai Indians to a paltry total of 129/8 in the match 46 of the IPL 2021, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, here on Saturday. Apart from Suryakumar Yadav ( 33 runs off 26 balls), no other Mumbai batter rose to the occasion for the team. This year’s pitch is not among the runs and has slowed down as the game progressed. This was visible right from the first game where CSK took on RCB.

