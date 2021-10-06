IPL 2021: Axar Patel Becomes 1st Spinner to Win Consecutive Man of the Match Awards in IPL Since 2011

Axar Patelbecame the first spinner to get two consecutive Man of the Match awards in IPL since 2011 in the game against Chennai Super Kings on Monday. Delhi won the close encounter by chasing down the 136 runs total only in the last over of the low-scoring game, with just 3 wickets in hand. Axar played a key role in this victory, taking two crucial wickets of Moeen Ali and Faf du Plessis, and gave away just 18 runs in his quota of 4 overs.

Delhi Capitals tweeted a laughing image of their left-arm spinner to celebrate this feat. “That feeling of becoming the first spinner to win consecutive MOTM awards in IPL, since 2011,” the tweet read.

That feeling of becoming the first spinner to win consecutive MOTM awards in IPL, since 2011 😏#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #DCvCSK pic.twitter.com/PQYn7f34AQ— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) October 5, 2021

The last spinner to receive two consecutive Player of the Match awards before Axarwas his teammate Amit Mishra in 2011. Mishra used to play for the Deccan Chargers back then.

Axar was also the standout performer for his team in the game against the defending champions Mumbai Indians. In that match, he scalped 3 wickets for 21 runs in his 4 overs, restricting the Rohit Sharma-led side to 129 runs in their 20 overs.

Coming off two back-to-back victories, the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals is now at the top of the points table with a strong chance of finishing in the top two.Alongside the Delhi franchise, Axar’s good run is also great news for team India as he is among the spinners picked for the T20 World Cup squad, which will commence just after the IPL on 17 October in UAE and Oman.

With 5 spinners picked in the squad, this performance has strengthened his case to be in the ultimate 11. India will begin its campaign on October 24 against Pakistan.

Already qualified for the playoffs, DC will play RCB in their last group stage encounter on Friday, October 8. The match will start at 7:30 PM.

