IPL 2021: Axar Patel Recovers From Coronavirus, Rejoins Delhi Capitals Bio-Bubble
Delhi Capitals allrounder Axar Patel has rejoined his teammates after successfully recovering from COVID-19.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 23, 2021, 10:01 AM IST
Delhi Capitals allrounder Axar Patel has recovered from the coronavirus and rejoined their squad for the ongoing IPL 2021. Axar though may be given more time to recover before being given a chance in DC’s playing 11.
The left-arm spinner tested positive earlier in April. He had joined the team bio-bubble in Mumbai on March 28 with a negative report that came positive during second round with DC announcing on April 3 that he has been moved to a medical facility for isolation.
“Aadmi dekh ke hi toh mujhe maza aa rahaa hai (I’m happy seeing people),” Axar said in a video clip posted on the official Twitter handle of the franchise.
Axar has also returned to training participating in his first such session on Thursday. In his absence, left-arm spinner Shams Mulani had joined DC as like-for-like short-term COVID replacement.
Axar last played a competitive match against England on March 12 in Ahmedabad.
DC, who made the final for the first time last season, have had made an impressive start to IPL 2021 winning three of their four matches played so far. They started with a win over Chennai Super Kings before losing to Rajasthan Royals in a close contest. However, in their next two outings, they defeated Punjab Kings and defending champions Mumbai Indians.
They will next face Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai on Sunday before the squad flies to Ahmedabad for their next leg of the season where they are scheduled to play four matches. They then will shift base to Kolkata where they play their remaining five fixtures.
The Rishabh Pant-led side is currently at the third spot in the points table.
